MCCC Board of Trustees backs President Kojo Quartey after faculty's no-confidence vote

The Monroe County Community College Board of Trustees stood behind its embattled president this week.

Last month, college faculty overwhelmingly approved a vote of no-confidence in MCCC President Kojo Quartey and also filed charges of unfair labor practices against the college regarding the ongoing contract negotiations between the administration and the union.

Faculty delivered the resolution of no-confidence to the Board of Trustees on Jan. 18, citing concern over the direction of "the College's climate, stature and sustainability." The resolution places the blame on Quartey's leadership and goes on to say that "a continuation of the status quo will undermine student learning conditions, employee morale, and the reputation of the college."

On the same day, charges against the administration of unfair labor practices were filed with the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity's Employment Relations Commission.

The Faculty Association and MCCC have been deadlocked in negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement since April 2022. The recent CBA was set to expire in August 2022 but has been extended while both sides work out a new deal.

However, the faculty association has charged MCCC with several violations of the Public Employment Relations Act, including unfair delay tactics and a failure to bargain in good faith.

Aaron Mason, chair of the MCCC Board of Trustees, issued a statement this week to The Monroe News in defense of Quartey.

"We continue to digest the claims and work with administrators to fact check and review them as individual trustees," he said. "We will do the same collectively as a board in the appropriate way in future meetings. As board chair, I have full faith and confidence in Dr. Quartey’s leadership of MCCC and his unwavering commitment and dedication to serving our diverse students and community. Also, I continue to be inspired by the quality of instruction our faculty members provide and am excited about how recent student-focused initiatives – driven by our five-year strategic plan – will help make that even more impactful in our community.”

Faculty showed up in force at the Board of Trustees' recent meeting late last month just days after both the charges and the no-confidence resolution had been delivered. Faculty Association President Mark Bergmooser spoke at the meeting hoping to connect with the board on the issues.

"I spoke at the last board meeting to make it public because the Board of Trustees did not bring it up," Bergmooser said. "There are grave concerns with the state of the college. The board doesn't get the whole picture sometimes. They communicate with the president and other administration, but there are far more employees who care and love the college.

"This is home not only to me but so many other folks here. The board only hears surface stuff. They haven't dug deeper and communicated with the people who are here day in and day out. You can't just talk to the people at the top who control the narrative."

Bergmooser stressed that the no-confidence vote and the charges of unfair labor practices are two separate issues.

Employee turnover rate, poor decision-making, and a lack of communication have frustrated the faculty in recent years, Bergmooser said.

Faculty questioned Quartey's financial leadership. The resolution claims that a recent audit revealed errors in the use of grant funds and questioned why Quartey accepted performance bonuses at times when no other employee group received raises.

The resolution also disparaged Quartey's instructional leadership saying that many of the administration's decisions have "severely impacted student learning conditions and risked MCCC's accreditation status and principles of academic freedom and integrity." Unusually high staff turnover also has caused academic instability, according to the resolution.

"It's up to the Board of Trustees to do something with these charges, with these concerns, and do some investigation here," Bergmooser said. "Ultimately, it's to raise awareness."

Charges of unfair labor practices will go through more official government channels. An administrative law judge has been assigned to the case and there will be a hearing in April.

Bergmooser said that he can't recall a more difficult negotiation period. Contracts expire in August, and new deals typically are reached no later than October.

"A few times it's been December, but never this late, never this far," Bergmooser said. "Honestly, at this point, I don't know if we'll be done by the summer.

"At some point, this will be settled. We all still have to work together. After it's all said and done, what do you want that relationship to be like when that conflict is resolved?"