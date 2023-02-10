Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 video: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski cold open
The UFC 284 cold open video features the beginning of Saturday’s pay-per-view, which is headlined by UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev putting his belt on the line against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a superfight. Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett will clash in the co-main event for the...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 post-fight show: Is Islam Makhachev the best fighter on the planet after beating Alexander Volkanovski?
Islam Makhachev earned a hard-fought unanimous decision over featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 284. While Makhachev won the head-to-head battle to retain the lightweight title, was the impressive outing from Volkanovski in defeat enough for him to maintain his No. 1 pound-for-pound spot?. Following a...
MMA Fighting
Sean Brady forced out of upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira at UFC San Antonio
UFC San Antonio has taken a hit to one of the marquee fights on the card. Welterweight contender Sean Brady has been forced to drop out his upcoming matchup against Michel Pereira on March 25 due to injury. Sources close to the fight confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284: Makhachev vs. Volkanovski live stream watch party
MMA Fighting has a live watch party for Saturday’s UFC 284 event, which takes place at the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia, and serves as the promotion’s second pay-per-view of 2023. The main event will feature a high-stakes, potentially historic champion vs. champion showdown as lightweight champ Islam Makhachev defends his title for the first time against featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski — a fight that will determine who is currently they best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
MMA Fighting
Yair Rodriguez’s post-fight message to disappointed Josh Emmett: ‘Stop that thinking that you have right now’
Almost the second Yair Rodriguez submitted Josh Emmett at UFC 284, he was consoling his opponent. Rodriguez revealed his post-fight words to Emmett after his second-round triangle earned him the interim UFC featherweight title, and he said his message was meant to motivate Emmett. “This is a really important moment...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 live blog: Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter
This is the UFC 284 live blog for Justin Tafa vs. Parker Porter, the main card heavyweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Tafa is one of the rare fighters who has spent most of his career in the UFC. Joining the promotion in 2019 with a 3-0 record, Tafa has struggled to build momentum, losing three of five fights in the octagon. He’s also struggled to get in the cage, pulling out of a pair of fights in 2022. Now finally back, Tafa plans to give the hometown crowd something to cheer about on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 live blog: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown
This is the UFC 284 live blog for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Before the two title fights on Saturday, the Aussie fans are in for a treat as the featured welterweight fight is a guaranteed banger. At only 26 years old, Della Maddalena is one of the most exciting prospects in MMA. Debuting in the UFC only a year ago, Della Maddalena hasn’t wasted any time, amassing three first-round knockouts, two of which earned him Performance of the Night honors. Della Maddalena now looks to move to 4-0 inside the UFC and announce himself as a legitimate threat to the top 15 at 170 pounds.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 video: Kleydson Rodrigues melts Shannon Ross in 59 seconds with brutal punches
Kleydson Rodrigues and Shannon Ross clashed more at the weigh-ins than their UFC 248 prelim bout. Just 59 seconds after the two met in the octagon, Rodrigues was declared the winner via TKO after a flurry of punches forced referee intervention at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Check out the...
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 results: Yair Rodriguez submits Josh Emmett with triangle choke to claim interim featherweight title
Yair Rodriguez got his first taste of gold after capturing the interim featherweight title in the UFC 284 main event. Nothing came easy with Josh Emmett swinging hammers at him but Rodriguez found a way to persevere before locking up a triangle choke submission on the ground. As soon as Rodriguez tightened the hold, Emmett had no choice but to tap out with the end coming at 4:19 in the second round.
MMA Fighting
Josh Emmett rooting for Alexander Volkanovski to become ‘champ-champ,’ confident he will return to featherweight
Josh Emmett has a lot riding on the outcomes at UFC 284. First and foremost, the Team Alpha Male fighter seeks to become the UFC interim featherweight champion when he faces Yair Rodriguez in the co-main event. A victory there will put him in line to then battle for the undisputed 145-pound title presumably against Alexander Volkanovski, who is featured on the same card in the main event against UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.
MMA Fighting
Alexander Volkanovski reveals what he said during mid-fight trash talk to Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Alexander Volkanovski isn’t known for his trash talk, but the reigning UFC featherweight champion has no problem playing mind games when the time is right. A perfect example came at UFC 284, when Volkanovski engaged in a close, back-and-forth battle with lightweight king Islam Makhachev that ended in a unanimous decision loss. While he entered the fight as a heavy underdog, Volkanovski gave Makhachev everything he could handle — including several exchanges on the ground where the Russian was supposed to be at his most dominant.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 results: Jack Della Maddalena taps out Randy Brown with nasty choke after scoring early knockdown
Jack Della Maddalena passed his toughest test to date with flying colors — and it did it all in front of his hometown crowd in Perth, Australia. It was a dominant performance from Della Maddalena after he scored an early knockdown on Randy Brown before snatching a rear-naked choke submission that finished the fight at UFC 284. The official stoppage came at 2:13 in the first round as Brown tapped out and Della Maddalena celebrated his latest win.
MMA Fighting
UFC 285 promo released featuring return of Jon Jones
Jon Jones is just weeks away from stepping back into the octagon. On Monday, the UFC released an official promo video for Jones’ return, which takes place at UFC 285 on March 4. In the main event, Jones makes his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane with a vacant title on the line.
MMA Fighting
Islam Makhachev fends off challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to defend title in UFC 284 main event
Islam Makhachev needed every minute over five rounds to fend off the challenge from Alexander Volkanovski to remain lightweight champion in the UFC 284 main event. It was a back-and-forth battle throughout with Volkanovski stunning Makhachev several times on the feet as the reigning featherweight king sought to become a two-division champion. Despite a few setbacks, Makhachev continuously found ways to turn the tables including a couple of knockdowns of his own while also employing his suffocating ground game.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Alexander Volkanovski, Cody Rhodes in studio, Arnold Allen, and Jens Pulver
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 2 p.m.: UFC featherweight Arnold Allen talks about his upcoming fight with ex-champ Max Holloway. 2:30 p.m.:...
MMA Fighting
Christine Ferea to defend BKFC title against ex-champion Bec Rawlings in April
BKFC flyweight champion Christine Ferea will no longer compete at the upcoming BKFC KnuckleMania 3 card on Feb. 17, but she already has her next assignment booked. After losing her original opponent Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang at the last minute, Ferea will now face ex-bare knuckle champion Bec Rawlings at an upcoming BKFC card scheduled in April. The exact date and location for the card will be announced in the coming days.
MMA Fighting
UFC 284 video: Joshua Culibao overcomes spin kick to the groin to choke out Melsik Baghdasaryan
Joshua Culibao bounced back from a low blow in impressive fashion. It didn’t look like the fight was going Culibao’s way after opponent Melsik Baghdasaryan struck him with a spin kick right between the legs late in the first round, but Culibao recovered and snagged a rear-naked choke in the second round to have his hand raised at UFC 284 on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
Jens Pulver announced for 2023 UFC Hall of Fame class
Jens Pulver will soon officially be a UFC Hall of Famer. On Saturday’s UFC 284 broadcast, it was announced that Pulver will be inducted into the Pioneer Wing of the UFC Hall of Fame this July during the 11th annual UFC International Fight Week in Las Vegas. Pulver, 48,...
MMA Fighting
MMA Pound-for-Pound Rankings, February 2023: Islam Makhachev knocks off Alexander Volkanovski to take No. 1 spot
Welcome to the latest update to the MMA Fighting pound-for-pound rankings, where every month our esteemed panel sort through the noise to answer one question: Who are the best overall male and female MMA fighters in the world?. How did UFC 284’s momentous champion vs. champion main event affect the...
MMA Fighting
Arnold Allen OK with facing Max Holloway instead of interim title shot: ‘I think this is bigger’
Arnold Allen isn’t too bummed about missing out on the an interim title fight, because he believes fighting Max Holloway is even better. UFC 284 was a big event for the featherweight division. Undisputed champion Alexander Volkanovski tried (and failed) to win the lightweight title from Islam Makhachev while Yair Rodriguez claimed the interim featherweight title with a second-round submission win over Josh Emmett. The latter matchup left Allen, currently the No. 4-ranked featherweight in the UFC, as the odd man out of the 145-pound title picture. Allen now faces Holloway in the main event of UFC Kansas City on April 15. To hear him tell it, things worked out rather well.
