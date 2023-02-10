This is the UFC 284 live blog for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Randy Brown, the featured welterweight fight on Saturday in Perth, Australia. Before the two title fights on Saturday, the Aussie fans are in for a treat as the featured welterweight fight is a guaranteed banger. At only 26 years old, Della Maddalena is one of the most exciting prospects in MMA. Debuting in the UFC only a year ago, Della Maddalena hasn’t wasted any time, amassing three first-round knockouts, two of which earned him Performance of the Night honors. Della Maddalena now looks to move to 4-0 inside the UFC and announce himself as a legitimate threat to the top 15 at 170 pounds.

2 DAYS AGO