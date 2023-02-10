Read full article on original website
Related
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
9-year-old who isn't being fed properly by his grandparents pleads for father to return home from vacation early
A 9-year-old boy who was staying with his step-grandparents while his father a step-mom went on holiday reached out in distress. The father has now written about the incident on Reddit, and how he rushed home once hearing his son was in trouble.
Woman Leaves Her Friend’s Wedding After Being Asked to Put On Makeup So Guests Won’t End Up “Feeling Queasy”
2-3% of people worldwide have psoriasis. It's a condition where skin cells build up and form patches of itchy, scaly skin. It's often manageable with ointments or medication, but flare-ups can occur.
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
On Valentine's Day 2000, a 9-year-old girl packed her bag and snuck out. Then, a bizarre discovery was made.
Harold and Iquilla Degree got married on Valentine's Day, 1988. They had their son, O'Bryant, in 1989 and their daughter, Asha, in 1990. Since the siblings were only 11 months apart, they were very close and even shared a bedroom in their apartment on Oakcrest Drive in Shelby, North Carolina.
Austin Majors dead aged 27: NYPD Blue actor passes away ‘in homeless shelter after possibly ingesting fentanyl’
BELOVED child star Austin Majors, who captivated fans with his performance in NYPD Blues and NCIS, has died at age 27. Majors died on Saturday night while staying in a homeless shelter in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. The 27-year-old is believed to have ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl,...
Wife on husband: "He left the kids alone while I was doing overtime to see another woman"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Working long hours to be able to afford everything your family needs won't always mean so much to your spouse if they feel alone and don't want to spend so many hours just looking after the house or playing with the kids.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
In the 2014, a Couple Realized That They Were Actual Siblings. They Decided to Stay Together Anyways
In a tale of love, loss, and family reunions, a Brazilian couple's lives were forever changed when they discovered the shocking truth about their relationship. Adriana and Leandro, who met in the early 2000s and quickly fell in love, were married and had a daughter together.
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Man Refuses to Stop Giving His Daughter Lunch Money After His Ex-wife Complained It’s Upsetting Her Step-Daughter
Splitting up as a couple is never easy. Yet when children are involved, the process can be more complicated and emotionally taxing. Even though they're now divorced, parents need to remain connected and work together to raise their children properly. And to do this effectively, both parties must be respectful of one another and be willing to compromise. Unfortunately, as you're about to read, that isn't always the case.
Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless
Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Man Uses Spare Key to Secretly Drop Off His 3-Year-Old Son at Brother’s House to Go on an “Emergency Date" With a Woman
Parenting is an incredibly challenging job, one that requires strength of character and resilience—both emotional and physical. And, as you're about to read, some single parents often have the hardest time since they lack both the financial and practical support to maintain a social life.
TMZ.com
DJ Drama Agrees With Meek Mill That 'Dreams and Nightmares' And 'Just Wanna Rock' Can Co-Exist As Philly Anthems
Arnold Schwarzenegger Involved in Bicyclist Traffic Accident, Not at Fault | TMZ Live Beyonce's Disco Ball Cowboy Hat Sells Out | TMZ Live. Anderson .Paak Threatens Crowd With R. Kelly Music | TMZ Live.
TMZ.com
Christina Aguilera, Winnie Harlow on Rihanna Songs They'd Prefer at SB
Rihanna has A LOT of songs to consider as she finalizes her 13-minute Super Bowl set -- but if she's curious what her peers think she should sing ... she might wanna watch this. We got Christina Aguilera and Winnie Harlow heading into Drake's SB party Friday in Scottsdale --...
TMZ.com
Hollywood Publicist Howard Bragman Dead at 66 After Battle with Leukemia
Hollywood publicist and television personality Howard Bragman has died after a brave battle with leukemia. Howard was set to attend a wedding in Mexico with his partner, Mike Maimone, this month -- but wanted to get checked out by his doctor before his travels for what he thought was a gum infection and mild fever.
TMZ.com
JT Of City Girls Gushes Over Rihanna Performance, 'God Is A Woman'
JT of the City Girls was so floored by Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance, she didn't seem to mind her beau Lil Uzi Vert was probably somewhere reeling over his Eagles losing such a nail-biter!!!. TMZ Hip Hop linked with JT as she was leaving SB LVII, where Rihanna's pregnancy...
TMZ.com
Swae Lee Slams Billboard List For Not Including His Diamond-Selling Career
Swae Lee isn't validating Billboard's Top 50 rapper list for obvious reasons -- it's missing his and Rae Sremmurd's names, and that makes him suspect of the whole damn thing!!!. We caught Swae out in Glendale, AZ during the Super Bowl party blitz and he was hot at Billboard's omission,...
TMZ.com
'NYPD Blue' Star Austin Majors Dead At 27, Possible Fentanyl Poisoning
Austin Majors, who made his mark as a child star on the hugely successful "NYPD Blue" has died ... TMZ has learned. Austin died Saturday night while staying at a homeless housing facility in Los Angeles. A source with direct knowledge of the circumstances surrounding his death tells us there's...
Comments / 0