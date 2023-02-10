Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie lands 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Julia Louis-Dreyfus' new movie, You Hurt My Feelings, has received a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. You Hurt My Feelings is the new film by Nicole Holofcener. The picture follows a novelist (Louis-Dreyfus), whose longstanding marriage is suddenly thrown into turmoil when she hears her husband's honest opinion of her new book.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infamously appalling thriller dubbed one of the worst ever made greases the pole on Netflix
There’s often an air of knee-jerk hyperbole to a movie being named as one of the worst to have ever existed, but it’s hard to disagree with the label almost instantly being applied to the notoriously terrible psychological thriller I Know Who Killed Me. Unfairly, the majority of...
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded and unstoppably underwhelming in-house spy thriller infiltrates the Netflix charts
Netflix’s penchant for recruiting a cavalcade of big names and dropping them into a broad genre film has tended to yield results that could generously be described as inconsistent, and it’s a neat summation of the company’s approach to original filmmaking that you’d be forgiven for forgetting that Wasp Network even exists.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
wegotthiscovered.com
Stew Peters called out Rihanna after suggesting that her belt buckle looked similar to a pentagram
Rihanna‘s monumental return to the music industry with the 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance following a years-long absence has now been overshadowed by a controversy surrounding the singer’s attire. The negative press stems from the belt Rihanna, who is currently expecting her second child with longtime boyfriend A$AP...
‘It was unfortunate’: Dakota Johnson stuns Sundance crowd with Armie Hammer cannibalism joke
Dakota Johnson shocked a crowd at Sundance with a bold joke about Armie Hammer’s cannibalism allegations.The actor was presenting an award to director Luca Guadagnino, with whom she has worked on films including A Bigger Splash and Suspiria.Johnson made the quip while discussing the filmmaker’s Call Me By Your Name, in which Hammer starred alongside Timothée Chalamet.“It was here at Sundance in 2017 that audiences experienced a film that is uniquely characterised by Luca’s iconic approach to storytelling,” the Fifty Shades of Grey star said in a clip from the event that has been widely shared on Twitter.“The vision...
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit
It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.
wegotthiscovered.com
Michael Keaton’s comeback being over before it begins hits harder after jaw-dropping ‘The Flash’ trailer
Fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to catch a proper glimpse of Michael Keaton’s returning Batman in The Flash, but now that the trailer has been released, it’s immediately become a bittersweet experience. Tim Burton’s Dark Knight was announced to be returning to the cape...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bullet-riddled action thriller turns back the clock to become one of Netflix’s biggest hits
The humble crime thriller has proven itself 100 times over to be one of the streaming circuit’s most popular forms of filmmaking, with Netflix in particular specializing in either dropping in-house smash hits, or repurposing forgotten gems and introducing them to a brand new audience. Thunivu falls into the former camp, and it looks like subscribers can’t get enough.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Flash’ trailer debuts with the Super Bowl and everyone can only talk about one thing: Ezra Miller
The Flash trailer has finally arrived, but as much as DC have put on a brave face with star Ezra Miller’s controversies, the first reactions are tied to Miller’s past actions. There’s a heck of a lot to like about the first look at The Flash. Some interesting...
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s latest descent into murder mystery madness flips the script to hit #1 in 59 countries
The murder mystery has been on an upward trajectory for several years now, to the extent it wouldn’t be outside the realms of imagination to name the whodunnint as the most popular genre in all of entertainment that doesn’t feature spandex-clad superheroes. In a fortunate stroke of luck, Netflix’s You underwent a reinvention at exactly the right time.
wegotthiscovered.com
An infuriatingly successful parody that deserved the worst scrapes the bottom of the barrel on Netflix
The names Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer are enough to send fans of genuine comedy into a cold sweat, with the duo responsible for some of the most offensively awful parodies that cinema has ever seen. They were inexplicably popular at the time, and for reasons we’re struggling to comprehend, Meet the Spartans has proven they’re still popular now.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Movies So Good They Should Have Won an Oscar – But Didn’t
The 95th Academy Awards nominations have just been released; and as with every round of nominations, some critically acclaimed films were shut out completely. One particularly surprising omission this Oscars season is the historical action film “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis as a general in the West African kingdom of Dahomey. (Here are 25 […]
wegotthiscovered.com
A top tier creature feature that was almost completely buried keeps on crawling towards classic status
It goes without saying that the entire entertainment industry was ravaged beyond recognition by the onset of the pandemic, with so many top-tier movies being buried, lost, forgotten, or abandoned as a result. One of the biggest casualties – at least if we’re talking in terms of sheer quality – was director Michael Matthews’ Love and Monsters.
wegotthiscovered.com
The creator of Netflix’s newest hit fantasy series is boldly planning for 2 more seasons as the axe looms overhead
Netflix has gained such a reputation for cancelling hit fantasy shows without a care in the world that subscribers are fully prepared for the worst-case scenario from the second a new effects-driven episodic offering set in a heightened reality lands on the platform, with Lockwood & Co. merely the latest example.
Comments / 0