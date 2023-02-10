ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

This Is How Much Money the Super Bowl Winners Get

By Jonathan Small
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ft41a_0kinWCeA00

When the final whistle blows on Sunday night, either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Kansas City Chiefs will lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl LVII champions.

The Chiefs are hoping for their second championship since 2020, while the Eagles want to repeat their dramatic Super Bowl victory from 2018.

The players will surely be celebrating their victory, but they'll also be happy about the bonus checks rushing into their bank accounts.

How much will the winning team make?

According to the NFL' s Collective Bargaining Agreement, each winning team member will receive $157,000, which marks a $7,000 raise on the 2022 bonus.

The losing team does pretty well, considering the circumstances. Each player receives $82,000 as a consolation prize.

Related: A Jar of Sand From the Beach Where Tom Brady Retired Is Selling For Nearly $100,000

Then there are the Super Bowl rings. The NFL shells out between $5,000 to $7,000 for up to 150 rings per team, with additional costs falling to the team owners. Each ring is custom-designed by the team.

These rings tend to appreciate in value as time passes — especially if they belong to an elite player.
Lawrence Taylor, a linebacker for the New York Giants, sold his Super Bowl ring for $230,401 in a 2012 auction, the highest amount ever paid for a Super Bowl ring.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Gracie Hunt: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Weighs in on What Patrick Mahomes Needs to Win Super Bowl (Exclusive)

Gracie Hunt is ready to see the Kansas City Chiefs win another Super Bowl. The 23-year-old daughter of Chiefs CEO and Chairman Clark Hunt has been a fan of the team her entire life and is currently in Arizona with her family to see the team take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Gracie Hunt revealed why she's confident the Chiefs will win their second title in four years.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
The Spun

Breaking: Damar Hamlin Announces Decision On His NFL Career

The traumatizing and life-threatening cardiac arrest he suffered this past NFL season would understandably lead Damar Hamlin to reconsider whether he'll attempt to continue playing. But on Sunday, ahead of Super Bowl LVII, he announced his decision on his career. In an interview with FOX's Michael ...
The Spun

Look: Clear Missed Penalty At The Super Bowl Tonight

The Super Bowl LVII officiating crew missed a pretty obvious penalty during the second quarter.  On third down, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired a pass in the direction of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster but it fell incomplete. In live action, it looked like nothing ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Glamour

Gisele Bündchen Has More Than Moved On From Tom Brady, Says Source

When it comes to her ex-husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen is giving big “I don't know her” energy and I support it. The supermodel and the quarterback finalized their divorce in October 2022 after Brady decided to unretire from the NFL—possibly a contributing factor in the split. But now that he has re-retired, Bündchen no longer has any opinion on what he does with his life.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes must overcome this historical trend to win Super Bowl LVII

In a year where Patrick Mahomes won the Most Valuable Player award by a landslide, some might consider the Kansas City Chiefs to have an edge over the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Super Bowl. Excellent play paired with the offensive weapons at his disposal will make Kansas City a tough out for the Eagles, but if history has anything to say about it, the quarterback’s most recent accolade may be a disadvantage.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

87K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy