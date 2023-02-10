ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time

By Scott Campbell
Herbie J Pilato

James MacArthur: Former Teen Idol and Star of TV's Original "Hawaii Five-0" Died Too Young

He was a teen movie idol sensation, a major TV star for decades, and the son of legendary actress Helen Hayes. His name was James MacArthur, and he died too young. As documented by The Associated Press and FoxNews.com, MacArthur enjoyed a career that spanned over forty years. He was best known for his role as Detective Danny "Danno" Williams on the original version of the television crime drama, Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS from 1968 to 1980. Episodes often concluded with detective Steve McGarrett, the lead character (as played by Jack Lord), speaking what became the famed pop-culture catchphrase: "Book 'em, Danno."
RadarOnline

Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim

Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
wegotthiscovered.com

The solitary horror scene that scarred an entire generation for life marks 20 years of traumatizing

There are certain scenes in horror movie history that stick with you from the moment you witness them for the first time, and no matter how hard you try and forget, it’ll remain burned into your consciousness forever. For an entire generation, the only thing somebody has to do is mention Final Destination 2, and everyone knows exactly what scene they’re talking about.
BGR.com

6 new Netflix releases that everyone will be buzzing about this coming week

The first full week of February brings some high-profile Netflix releases to the streaming giant for subscribers to binge, including everything from a new rom-com starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (Your Place or Mine) to the return of You, Season 4 of which continues the story adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ book series.
BGR.com

4 new Netflix TV shows with perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has kicked off 2023 with the release of a strong slate of international titles — non-English TV shows that American audiences wouldn’t necessarily recognize, but which have nonetheless performed well and garnered praise from critics and viewers. Some of them even seemed to come out of nowhere and briefly ascend the streaming giant’s US Top 10 ranking.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest smash hit supernatural sensation draws blood on the Top 10 in 85 countries

Netflix’s roster of fantasy shows might be in danger of being canceled at any second, but the streaming service continues to go all-in when it comes to original content that leans heavily into the mythological for inspiration. Chalk up another winner for cinema’s most underrated subgenre, then, because Viking Wolf is a certifiable smash hit.
Inside the Magic

Disney Ride Closed Indefinitely After “Disgraceful” Issue

After complaints from Guests and fans alike, a family-friendly attraction has now shut down in Disney. Much like the other Disney Parks and Resorts, Disneyland Paris is going through a lot of changes. For starters, Guests can head on over to the brand-new Avengers Campus for some thrilling adventures with their favorite Marvel characters like Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and Loki. This land is very similar to the one found in Disneyland California Adventure, though the Paris version features one different ride.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Flash’ fanatics weep tears of joy after Batman finally gets a blue suit

It’s perverse that the most hyped thing about The Flash‘s long-awaited solo movie is Batman. After all, since 1989 we’ve been inundated with big-screen variations on the Dark Knight, so it’s a little disappointing that Barry Allen’s moment in the spotlight will be so bat-focused.

