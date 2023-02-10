ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
FLORIDA STATE
Maya Devi

Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'

A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'. Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy