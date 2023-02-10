Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Congresswoman Claims to Be Jewish, Revealed to Be Granddaughter of Nazi
In a prior interview with the Jewish Insider in November 2022, Florida Republican congressman Anna Paulina Luna was exposed by The Washington Post for misrepresenting about her Jewish origin.
Witnesses who testified in front of the Georgia grand jury investigating Trump 'may have lied under oath,' judge says
A judge said he'll release three portions of a special grand jury's secret report into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Nurse bullied by health chiefs and suspended from Course for saying 'being white doesn't make you racist'
A white nurse claims to be suffering from ‘crippling anxiety’ after health chiefs bullied her for saying ‘being white doesn't make you racist.'. Amy Gallagher, a mental health nurse aspiring to be a psychotherapist by attending a forensic psychology course training, was suspended from her course after she stood up against her NHS chiefs’ racist and offensive views in classes.
Ron DeSantis backed deep cuts to Social Security and Medicare while in Congress. Trump is ready to hammer him for it ahead of 2024.
Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump are already going after DeSantis over his past positions that he took while in Congress.
Comments / 0