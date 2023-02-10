The Batman rumor mill goes into overdrive as mind-blowing ‘The Brave and the Bold’ chatter emerges

MCU fans might not have gotten a teaser for The Marvels at this weekend’s Super Bowl, but they didn’t come away empty-handed, as the studio treated them to a brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 trailer instead. There’s a whole lot to unpack in the fresh look at this spring’s franchise-ending threequel, with fans already going through the trailer with a fine-tooth comb to catch everything. Even the most eagle-eyed out there can be forgiven for overlooking our first glimpse at a DC character’s MCU debut.

14 HOURS AGO