'By no means is it a normal rebuilding year': Derba sisters powering OA girls basketball

Just ask the reigning Division 2 state champion Oliver Ames High girls basketball team, which is chasing down a playoff spot.

Sure, they’re a young bunch with only three seniors on the roster. But with a pair of sisters in freshman Kamryn Derba and junior captain Kaydance Derba, the Tigers (8-8) are in the playoff hunt.

“By no means is it a normal rebuilding year, because of the talent that we have,” said first-year OA head coach Brittany Engle.

The Tigers comfortably beat Canton, 47-32, Thursday night in a Hockomock League matchup. A 20-point performance by Kamryn Derba showed that the defending state champs shouldn’t be slept on.

“She’s been a really big help,” Kaydance Derba (4 points) said of her little sister. "Last year I had to play point guard, which wasn’t my favorite. (Now) she’s here and I think that she’s a much better point guard that I've ever been.”

Kaydance Derba was a part of that special state-title run last year that concluded with the Tigers knocking off previously undefeated Norwood, 53-48, in the title game at Tsongas Center in Lowell. That run included three-time state champion head coach Laney Clement-Holbrook (now retired), All-Scholastic guard Caroline Peper (now a freshman at New York University), and Jasmyn Cooper, who now plays prep at Nobles & Greenough.

This OA team looks different, but different hasn’t been a bad thing. For Kaydance Derba, she was the youngest player on the team last year and now is one of the oldest.

“I think the most different thing is getting used to the new people around you,” she said. “We graduated more than half of our team of seniors. Just getting used to the younger kids has been a lot different.”

But the older girls such as seniors Brianna Monterio, Grace Dupill and captain Maddie Homer have been the ones to help lead the young girls.

“It’s been very helpful having them because there have been so many young kids coming in and they’ve been leading us throughout the way,” Kamryn Derba said.

“Maddie Homer is one of the shortest girls on our team and she leads the team in offensive and defensive rebounds,” Kaydance Derba noted. “I’ve never seen anyone work harder on the court.”

The Tigers' other freshman, Avery Gamble, was the second-leading scorer in this one with 11 points. Both Gamble and Kamryn Derba carried the offensive load in a low-scoring game. Engle, a former OA assistant, expected that from the beginning of the season.

“I challenged her earlier this year, (saying), 'I know you're a freshman and it’s a lot on your plate, but I know you can handle it,'” Engle said of Kamryn Derba. "'You need to be a playmaker' … and she did all of that tonight.”

Canton was strong defensively but couldn’t keep up on the other end. Junior Fatima Sidibay was the only Bulldog in double-digits with 16 points.

With only two games left in the regular season the Tigers will have to scrap for their playoff hopes (they were No. 28 in Div. 2 in the latest rankings). But with a sister duo, some former champions, and a hungry new coach, that’s not a bad place to be.

“Every win now is important because we need every win to get ready for the playoffs,” said Engle. “Not just for seeding, or even just getting in, but for confidence.”