thebrag.com
Track by track: Baby Cool breaks down ‘Earthling on the Road to Self Love’
“At the end of the day it’s so strange and beautiful to be alive in the first place.” This is how Grace Cuell, the artist behind Baby Cool, describes “Daydream’, the final song from her debut album, and it’s a sentiment that could also accurately capture the record’s sense of wonderment as a whole.
allhiphop.com
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40
Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
thebrag.com
The Amity Affliction release new single featuring late Kiwi rapper Louie Knuxx
The Amity Affliction have released their first single of the year, the touching ‘I See Dead People’. The new song features the late New Zealand rapper Louie Knuxx, a close friend of the metalcore band who tragically passed away in 2021. That’s why ‘I See Dead People’ is,...
thebrag.com
Budjerah Locked in for Nova Red Room Performance in Sydney
Multi-award-winning artist Budjerah is set to take the stage for Nova’s Red Room on February 27th in Sydney. The exclusive invite-only event, held at the Piper Rooms at Ovolo Woolloomooloo, will feature the performance of Budjerah’s new single, “Therapy”, as well as tracks from his two EPs.
thebrag.com
Former ‘MAFS’ star dropped by management after “flop behaviour”
Former MAFS groom Dean Wells has been dropped by his management agency after posting homophobic misinformation on the internet. The reality star came under fire when he shared a Photoshopped flyer to Instagram advertising a Drag Queen Story Time performance by Sydney drag queen Charisma Belle at Manly Library for children as young as three.
thebrag.com
Yungblud weighs in on Matt Healy’s “gross” podcast appearance
The 1975’s Matt Healy has managed to offend almost everybody in one podcast appearance this week, with even Yungblud weighing in during the aftermath. On February 9th, Healy was on The Adam Friedland Show podcast. During the hour-long interview with comedians and hosts Friedland and Nick Mullen, Healy managed to make several inflammatory remarks.
thebrag.com
The Teskey Brothers Announce Third Album, ‘The Winding Way’
The Teskey Brothers have announced the release of their highly anticipated new studio album, The Winding Way. Four years after their globe-conquering Run Home Slow, which reached the top 10 in both Australia and the Netherlands, vocalist Josh Teskey and guitarist and engineer Sam Teskey are set to return with a musical vision that is more defined than ever on Friday, June 16th (pre-save/pre-order here).
thebrag.com
Ellie Goulding gobsmacked by co-presenter’s question at live BRIT Awards
Ellie Goulding was visibly shocked when her co-presenter at the BRIT Awards asked a very personal question on live TV. Presenting the award for Best New Artist at the 43rd annual music ceremony at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday night, Goulding was left gobsmacked by fellow musician Tom Grennan’s surprise question.
thebrag.com
Rihanna stuns at Super Bowl: every song she sung during Halftime Show
Well that was something special, wasn’t it? After months of buildup, Rihanna returned to music in style with a captivating performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Although this publication’s humble predictions about possible guest stars was way off the mark, it really didn’t matter: Rihanna carried it sublimely all on her own at Arizona’s State Farm Stadium.
thebrag.com
Another The Project host tearfully announces they are leaving the show
Rachel Corbett had an emotional goodbye on The Project last night, announcing her departure as she starts her maternity leave. The mother–to–be burst into tears as she thanked her co–hosts and the audience for their support, before bidding a final farewell. “I’ve sat at this desk every...
thebrag.com
“Wrecked the season”: Love Island star Jess slams MAFS participants
Love Island star Jess Losurdo has slammed the participants in the current season of MAFS for sharing too many spoilers and ruining the season for her. “I’m fed up and I’m sick of it. I’m sick of these MAFS contestants this year… We’re not even halfway through the season yet. And they wanna jump on radio, talk to the article people, and deliver spoilers to us on a silver platter,” she said on her Instagram story.
thebrag.com
Get To Know: relatable pop singer-songwriter Mia Wray
Sometimes an artist heads into the triple studios for Like A Version and decides to whip out a completely left field cover; other times, they cover an artist more similar in style to them, a signifier to listeners of what they’re all about. Mia Wray chose the latter path last Friday, choosing to perform MUNA and Phoebe Bridgers’ hit ‘Silk Chiffon’.
thebrag.com
Former AFL star Dane Swan slams Rihanna’s Super Bowl performance as ‘selfish’
The Queen of Pop, Rihanna, hit the Super Bowl halftime stage like a hurricane and brought the house down with her electrifying performance. With her signature sass and powerful vocals, RiRi showed the world why she’s the reigning diva of the music industry. Oh, did we mention that she...
thebrag.com
Al Perkins reveals he was “cut off” from alcohol twice at MAFS dinner parties
MAFS star Al Perkins, who took part in season nine of the experiment, has revealed that producers cut him off from alcohol twice at the show’s dinner parties. “The producers and everyone on married side, they’re very responsible and they’re quite strict on, on how much [alcohol] you have. Cause they don’t want you slurring on TV or looking drunk or things like that. So they made sure that we were responsible on how much we drank,” he told The Brag.
thebrag.com
Perth rooftop bar apologises for turning away Post Malone
QT Hotels has issued an apology after Post Malone was denied entry to their Perth rooftop bar. The rapper headed QT Perth’s rooftop bar on Satuday night after his show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at Optus Stadium, but was denied due to the establishment’s dress code policy.
thebrag.com
De La Soul legend Trugoy the Dove dies at 54
Trugoy the Dove, one third of legendary hip hop trio De La Soul, has tragically died at the age of 54. The sad news was confirmed by his team to AllHipHop, although an official cause of death has not yet been forthcoming. Trugoy, real name David Jolicoeur, had been battling...
thebrag.com
NSW music festival cancelled due to low ticket sales
The organisers of the NSW music festival Play on the Plains have decided to cancel the 2023 edition due to low ticket sales. The third edition of the Deniliquin-based event was due to be held on Saturday, March 11th, and featured an impressive lineup including artists like King Stingray, Alex Lahey, and Jessica Mauboy.
