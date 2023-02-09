Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage secures a Top 10 snowiest February
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’re not even halfway through the month of February, and Anchorage is already breaking new snowfall records. The record 7.1 inches that fell Sunday helped propel Anchorage into the eighth-snowiest February on record. With the month only halfway through, it’s almost a certainty that the month will end within the top 5. While some light snow showers are still occurring this morning, many areas are seeing the snow come to an end. The area of low pressure near Prince William Sound is losing steam, and as a result, the rest of Monday will be fairly quiet with peeks of sunshine making a return.
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage School District declares remote learning day after snowstorm
The Anchorage School District announced a remote learning day Monday after a storm dumped inches of snow across the city. The district said it will decide by noon whether it will have after-school activities. “Please be safe in the inclement conditions,” it said in a message on Twitter around 5...
focushillsboro.com
That Damned Ship The SS Oregon Couldnt Make It Across Alaska
Belongs to David Reamer’s ongoing series of weekly articles about the past in Alaska. Do you have a question regarding the history of Anchorage, Alaska, or a suggestion for a future article? Please fill out the form at the bottom of the page. Travel to and from Alaska was...
alaskapublic.org
Since December, Anchorage’s snow total is almost double the usual amount
With the latest weekend storm in Anchorage, the city’s snowfall tally since the start of December now totals about 6 feet. That’s almost double what’s usual in those two-and-a-half months. And, it’s just the amount recorded at the National Weather Service’s official measuring spot at the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Some parts of town saw more, including this weekend, said meteorologist Matthew Fazal. The West Anchorage spot got about 7 inches of snow on Sunday, a new record.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools on remote learning Monday; after-school activities canceled
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Due to weather conditions, students in the Anchorage School District are going to remote learning. Elizabeth Ann Seton School and Lumen Christi High School are both closed today. An update sent to parents Monday morning said after-school activities are canceled. “Due to difficult road conditions, all...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Oldest Man-Made Lake in Alaska
Alaska is one of the states that might never suffer water shortages in the near future because of the yards of water bodies that cover its surface. In fact, Alaska has over 3,000 natural lakes and about three million unnamed lakes, which stumps Massachusetts, a state famously referred to as the land of 10,000 lakes. It’s no wonder people want to know about the oldest man-made lake in Alaska.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Alaska?
Located within Chugach State Park, Eklutna Lake is one of the largest man-made lakes in Alaska. The lake lies within the Municipality of Anchorage, close to the native village of Eklutna. While the lake’s origins date back thousands of years, it changed greatly due to the construction of the original Eklutna Dam in 1929. The Eklutna River feeds the lake, which itself stems from the nearby Eklutna Glacier. As a reservoir, Eklutna Lake is one of the most important sources of freshwater for the city of Anchorage. It also offers incredible recreational opportunities and stunning views.
Catching Up: Researchers Track 6,000 Alaskans’ Paths After Their 2005 High School Graduations
Nearly 18 years ago, about 6,000 young Alaskans left high school and launched into adulthood. Where did they end up? Slightly half were still in Alaska as of 2021, but the percentage was much smaller for those who got college degrees outside of the state, according to an analysis by the Alaska Department of Labor […]
alaskasnewssource.com
Sole contracted food vendor provides over 1,000 meals daily at the Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A long line wraps around the inside of the Sullivan Arena as clients of the shelter wait to be handed one of their three meals of the day by the staff of Henning Inc. Right now, Henning is the only food provider contracted by the city...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage could run out of room to store snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hasn’t had a major snowfall since back-to-back storms in December, but Anchorage Street Maintenance Manager Paul VanLandingham said that some of the city’s snow disposal sites are already full or quickly getting that way. VanLandingham that if Anchorage gets another big accumulation, tough...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Alaska (Expert Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Alaska. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
Mayor Bronson appoints APOC Chairwoman Anne Helzer as Anchorage Municipal Attorney
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson on Monday announced he has named the chair of the Alaska Public Offices Commission, Attorney Anne Helzer to serve as Municipal Attorney. Helzer has been an Anchorage resident for 15-1/2 years and has practiced law in Alaska for 13 1/2 years. Helzer will replace Blair Christensen who served the Municipality for nine years.
OnlyInYourState
Alaska Has A Brand New Nordic Spa With Hot And Cold Plunge Pools And A Rainforest Steam Room
If you’re looking for a day of utter relaxation, you must head straight to this Nordic Spa in Alaska. The Alyeska Nordic Spa at Alyeska Resort is the newest attraction to Alaska’s wellness scene. With hot and cold plunge pools, cedar barrel saunas, and a rainforest steam room, this spa is everything it promises and more.
youralaskalink.com
Residents say housing crisis is developing in Girdwood
GIRDWOOD (Your Alaska Link) – A project that would have brought more homes to a community in Girdwood was just rejected. Community members voiced their concerns as the Anchorage assembly recently declined the Holton Hill development. The Anchorage Assembly voted to indefinitely postpone Holton Hill Development Project in Girdwood.
alaskapublic.org
An advisor to Anchorage’s mayor is at the center of several controversies. So who is Larry Baker anyway?
At the center of several controversies swirling around the administration of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson is the mayor’s closest advisor, Larry Baker. According to a recent story in the Anchorage Daily News, Baker was a key figure in shutting down plans for a long-sought drug and alcohol treatment center, and Baker is accused of trying to meddle with the criminal prosecution of one of his close business associates.
alaskasnewssource.com
Child in Wasilla dies after run over by car
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - An 8-year-old boy died after being run over by a vehicle at a Wasilla residence on Saturday. According to Alaska State Troopers, the vehicle began moving in the driveway without knowing the boy was in its way. “A family member was outside at the time and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Police increase patrols around Sullivan Arena after hundreds of disturbance calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Mark Martinson says you can hear the screams at night. Lately, he says, Fairview has experienced a dramatic increase in people yelling, drug use, trash, graffiti and violence. Then there was the night someone tried to break into his home. “Wife had to get rid of...
alaskasnewssource.com
McKenna Brothers Paving reimburses city for fuel
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A private contractor hired to help with emergency snow removal has had to repay the city for fuel it improperly used from city pumps. McKenna Brothers Paving was one of the companies hired to help Anchorage deal with December’s heavy snow, but their trucks were not supposed to use municipal fuel.
alaskasnewssource.com
Girdwood residents react to indefinite postponement of Holtan Hills housing development
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The proposed Holtan Hills housing development has long been controversial in Girdwood, but on Tuesday, Anchorage Assembly member Meg Zaletel gave a different reason for no longer supporting the project that would have added more than one hundred housing units to the community experiencing a severe housing shortage.
Anchorage school district lost 5,455 students, but the budget balloons by $54 million
In the just-released preliminary budget for the next school year, the Anchorage School District wants to increase its current budget by a whopping 6.4%. And the general fund budget will increase by $49 million — an increase of nearly 9%. This means the district’s budget will be more than...
Comments / 0