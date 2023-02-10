Read full article on original website
the way I see it...
3d ago
so they know people are going to struggle with food, they know people are going to have to depend on food banks and they are still ok with it.
Reply(2)
8
Kelly Espinoza
3d ago
they are still giving your regular amount before the pandemic hit they are talking about the 95$ that people get on the 11th or 12th
Reply
4
Selena Darlington Christensen
3d ago
How are people going to eat? I work full time and a single mom it’s going to be hard
Reply(2)
8
Related
kezi.com
February is the last month Oregonians will get increased SNAP benefits
SALEM, Ore.- Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in February. In February, approximately 416,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $71 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. This will be the final emergency allotment provided to Oregonians.
spokanepublicradio.org
ID legislative committee supports talks about merger with eastern Oregon
A proposal to begin talks to explore a merger between Idaho and much of eastern Oregon is moving ahead in the Idaho legislature. On Monday, a resolution that would authorize discussions between the two states’ legislatures advanced out of the State Affairs Committee. It moves next to the full House of Representatives.
'It's going to save someone's life': Oregon lawmakers consider suicide prevention bills
PORTLAND, Oregon — State lawmakers in Oregon are considering several bills designed to improve how people in crisis get help, specifically for those struggling with thoughts of suicide. According to the Centers for Disease Control, Oregon ranks 13th in the nation for deaths by suicide. On Monday, lawmakers will...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider
Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
ijpr.org
Hundreds of thousands of Medicaid patients seek mental health care in emergency rooms
A new study shows that hundreds of thousands of low-income patients seek mental health care every year in emergency departments across the country rather than in clinics designed to treat them. Those patients include thousands of Oregonians, the study’s lead author told the Capital Chronicle. John McConnell, a health...
Opinion: Oregon must confront addictions as integral part of its homelessness strategy
Blackburn is former chief executive officer for Central City Concern. Goldberg, M.D., is former director of the Oregon Health Authority. They are also members of Homeless Strategic Initiatives. You don’t have to be a trained health professional to recognize the link between homelessness and addiction. Every day on our streets,...
orangeandbluepress.com
Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants
A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
KDRV
The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
yachatsnews.com
Number of outdoor visits to Oregon state parks hits second highest number in 2022, but coastal trips down slightly
The number of people visiting Oregon’s outdoors plateaued just below record numbers in 2022 during another year of packed campgrounds and busy trailheads across the state. Oregon’s state park system recorded 52.2 million day visits and 2.97 million camper nights last year, the second-highest in the agency’s 100-year history.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ijpr.org
Oregon attorney general launches criminal investigation into bourbon diversion scandal
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced on Friday she will investigate whether there was any criminal wrongdoing by top managers at the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission who diverted specialty bourbons away from public consumption for their own personal use. An internal OLCC investigation revealed a long-standing practice in which...
ijpr.org
Oregon churns out renewable energy, but needs batteries to store it
From the outside, ESS Inc.’s headquarters is the type of warehouse thousands of commuters on I-5 pass by everyday without giving it a second look. The trees surrounding the blue building make it look small and peaceful. But inside it bustles with energy — both from the chatting workers...
KDRV
Oregon among states supporting RU-486, challenging a federal lawsuit against mifepristone
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's attorney general is part of a multistate coalition challenging a lawsuit that itself is challenging federal approval of an abortion drug treatment. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) has joined 21 other states' attorneys general to reject a challenge brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone, perhaps more commonly known at RU-486 or "the morning after pill." Their case is in litigation in Texas.
Readers respond: Stops show no evidence of bias
Oregon state legislator Travis Nelson suggests that his two traffic stops in three days is evidence of overall racial bias in traffic stops, (“Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days,” Feb. 7). If one accepts the Oregon Criminal Justice...
ijpr.org
Tue 9 AM | Uptick in Oregon whale beachings prompts research and warnings
You can spend a lifetime along the Oregon coast and never get to see a whale. They are out there, in numbers too big to ignore, but you have to look closely for signs of them. Most of the time, anyway. Now and then a whale washes up on a...
KCBY
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects
NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
focushillsboro.com
Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law
Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
kqennewsradio.com
IRS, STATE: NO TAX OWED ON ONE TIME ASSISTANCE PAYMENTS
Oregonians who received One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payment, according to an announcement by Oregon Department of Revenue on Friday. Director of Revenue Betsy Imholt said, “Based on the language in the legislation creating the payments, we have always believed that they...
Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe
The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
wealthinsidermag.com
The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie
When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
Comments / 9