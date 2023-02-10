ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

the way I see it...
3d ago

so they know people are going to struggle with food, they know people are going to have to depend on food banks and they are still ok with it.

Kelly Espinoza
3d ago

they are still giving your regular amount before the pandemic hit they are talking about the 95$ that people get on the 11th or 12th

Selena Darlington Christensen
3d ago

How are people going to eat? I work full time and a single mom it’s going to be hard

kezi.com

February is the last month Oregonians will get increased SNAP benefits

SALEM, Ore.- Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in February. In February, approximately 416,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $71 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. This will be the final emergency allotment provided to Oregonians.
OREGON STATE
spokanepublicradio.org

ID legislative committee supports talks about merger with eastern Oregon

A proposal to begin talks to explore a merger between Idaho and much of eastern Oregon is moving ahead in the Idaho legislature. On Monday, a resolution that would authorize discussions between the two states’ legislatures advanced out of the State Affairs Committee. It moves next to the full House of Representatives.
IDAHO STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider

Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
OREGON STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Food Bill In Oregon To Expand SNAP Benefits For Immigrants

A food bill was introduced in the Oregon legislature that would provide food assistance who do not qualify for the SNAP benefits due to immigration status. A bill introduced in the Oregon Legislature called Senate Bill 610, Food for All Oregonians, is supported by a coalition of more than 75 organizations across the state and sponsored by 17 legislators. This food bill would provide food assistance to some 62,000 Oregonians immigrants who are ineligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
OREGON STATE
KDRV

The growing impact of fentanyl on Southern Oregon families

MEDFORD, Ore-- For the last three years, the use of fentanyl has become a growing crisis not only right here in Southern Oregon, but across the country. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "deaths involving synthetic opioids other than methadone (primarily fentanyl) continued to rise with 70,601 overdose deaths reported in 2021."
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Oregon churns out renewable energy, but needs batteries to store it

From the outside, ESS Inc.’s headquarters is the type of warehouse thousands of commuters on I-5 pass by everyday without giving it a second look. The trees surrounding the blue building make it look small and peaceful. But inside it bustles with energy — both from the chatting workers...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

Oregon among states supporting RU-486, challenging a federal lawsuit against mifepristone

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's attorney general is part of a multistate coalition challenging a lawsuit that itself is challenging federal approval of an abortion drug treatment. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum (AG) has joined 21 other states' attorneys general to reject a challenge brought by anti-abortion groups seeking to revoke the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) approval of the medication abortion drug, mifepristone, perhaps more commonly known at RU-486 or "the morning after pill." Their case is in litigation in Texas.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Stops show no evidence of bias

Oregon state legislator Travis Nelson suggests that his two traffic stops in three days is evidence of overall racial bias in traffic stops, (“Watch: Police decline to ticket Oregon lawmaker, citing his position, in 2nd stop in 3 days,” Feb. 7). If one accepts the Oregon Criminal Justice...
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife secures grant for marine projects

NEWPORT, Ore. — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife marine scientists were successful in securing funds for four research projects to expand "understanding of Oregon's rocky marine habitats." According to a press release from ODFW, the funding came from the Oregon Ocean Science Trust, a group created by the...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Changes To Rv Park Stay Rules Are Proposed By An Oregon Law

Some RV park operators have lobbied for looser restrictions that treat them like landlords, arguing that it should be simpler to evict tenants. According to current Oregon law, renters of RV lots for more than 45 days are considered tenants. This implies that the landlord-tenant laws govern your relationship with the lot owner.
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

IRS, STATE: NO TAX OWED ON ONE TIME ASSISTANCE PAYMENTS

Oregonians who received One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 last June do not owe taxes on those payment, according to an announcement by Oregon Department of Revenue on Friday. Director of Revenue Betsy Imholt said, “Based on the language in the legislation creating the payments, we have always believed that they...
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Love of rare liquor lands Oregon officials in criminal probe

The Oregon Department of Justice is opening a criminal investigation into allegations that senior officials in the state's alcohol regulatory agency violated ethics laws by diverting rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use, the state attorney general said Friday.The officials said they were paying for the whiskey, which can cost thousands of dollars a bottle, but they allegedly used their knowledge and connections at the commission to obtain the products, according to an internal investigation by the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.The practice had purportedly been going on for many years and involved not only state employees but also members of...
OREGON STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie

When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
OREGON STATE

