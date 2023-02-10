ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'

Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Eminem’s Stunt Double Killed At 40

Ryan Shepard, who appeared in the D12 video “Purple Pills,” was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. Eminem‘s stunt double, Ryan Shepard, was reportedly killed in Washington last month after being struck by a car. According to TMZ, Shepard was attempting to cross a street when a pickup truck slammed into him. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but Shepard was already dead.
Stacey Solomon says she was shocked when she saw new daughter's head

Stacey Solomon has said that she was left shocked when she first saw her new daughter's head. On Saturday (11 February), Stacey revealed that she had given birth to her baby girl and therefore welcoming her fifth child. The X Factor star took to Instagram to announce her new arrival,...
Molly-Mae says she could smell her own poo while giving birth

Molly-Mae Hague has candidly shared all the details about welcoming her daughter into the world, including the fact she pooed during birth. The Love Island runner-up and her boyfriend, Tommy Fury, announced the birth of their first child Bambi last month. The 23-year-old parents have shared updates since becoming parents...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man

***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
