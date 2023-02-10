Read full article on original website
Post Register
New Zealand city grinds to halt as deluge from cyclone looms
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Auckland residents hunkered down Monday as they braced for a deluge from Cyclone Gabrielle, two weeks after a record-breaking storm swamped New Zealand's largest city and killed four people. Much of Auckland ground to a halt as train services were canceled, libraries and most...
Post Register
Bol: doping suspension lifted after samples didn't match
SYDNEY (AP) — Olympic 800-meter finalist Peter Bol on Tuesday said his provisional doping suspension has been lifted after the A and B samples didn’t match. Usually testing of the B sample confirms the original adverse finding in doping cases.
Post Register
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final
GENEVA (AP) — UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk. “It is remarkable that no one lost their life,” the investigation panel...
Post Register
T20 World Cup: England 2 from 2, South Africa back on track
CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — England made it two from two at the Women's T20 World Cup when 18-year-old Alice Capsey's rapid 51 from 22 balls set up a four-wicket win over Ireland in Paarl on Monday. Host South Africa put in a strong performance in the field...
