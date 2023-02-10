ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO

Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sporting News

Jason Derulo's robot dog backup dancers during Super Bowl 57 pregame concert sends NFL Twitter all aflutter

Nobody has clung to relevance by trend chasing quite like Jason Derulo has throughout his career, and that trend continued ahead of Super Bowl 57. Derulo gave a performance in which he was accompanied by dancing robot dogs, popularized by Boston Dynamics and a "Black Mirror" episode that features robots that bear a striking similarity-- and the dogs were a hit!

