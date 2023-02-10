Read full article on original website
Related
Why Rihanna Won’t Be Paid For Her Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Grammy winner is headlining the #FentyBowl for other reasons.
Sporting News
Why Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren't calling Super Bowl 57 for Fox
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman have been Super Bowl mainstays on Fox since they first called Super Bowl 39 back in 2005, taking the reins from the legendary duo of Pat Summerall and John Madden. The duo have called six Super Bowls together, and have become one of the most...
Sporting News
Eagles' Jason Kelce stayed on field to watch brother Travis, Chiefs celebrate Super Bowl 57 win
One of the Kelce brothers was always going to end up on the losing side of the 2023 Super Bowl. In the end, it was Jason Kelce who emerged as the loser, but the Eagles center still did everything he could to support his brother, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, after the contest.
Sporting News
Clark Hunt net worth: How much money has the Chiefs owner made in his career?
The Chiefs have transformed themselves into one of the NFL's consistently great teams, rattling off 10 consecutive winning seasons since Andy Reid was hired and reaching three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback. Any team can get hot for a few years, but consistent greatness requires a top-to-bottom effort....
Miranda Lambert’s Super Bowl Outfit Just Sent Her Fans Into a Frenzy: PHOTO
Fans are both loving and hating the red and yellow Super Bowl attire that Miranda Lambert proudly donned during last night’s game. The biggest sporting event of the year played out last night when the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles for the final NFL matchup of the season. While many celebrities were cheering for their favorite teams from their seats at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Lambert watched from the comfort of her Nashville, TN, home.
Disappointing photos of Rihanna's halftime show prove you should never have your phone out at a concert
Rihanna brought the house down with her halftime show at Super Bowl, but none of my pictures can prove it.
Sporting News
Best, worst Super Bowl commercials in 2023: The biggest winners & losers from Super Bowl 57
More than one team caught an L on Super Bowl Sunday. Outside of the cheese-less nachos, the lack of good beer selections and the mediocre spinach and artichoke dip, there were plenty of other disappointments during Super Bowl 57. Namely, the commercials. Super Bowl 57 didn't exactly feature a number...
Sporting News
How long was the Super Bowl national anthem in 2023? Chris Stapleton hits betting under
Bettors are eagerly awaiting the answer to one critical pregame prop bet question before they can get on with their Super Bowl 57 fun. Did anthem singer Chris Stapleton go over or under the expected time for his performance?. Seven of the last eight national anthem performances at the Super...
Sporting News
Why does Terry Bradshaw present the Super Bowl trophy? Fox broadcaster continues tradition on network
Terry Bradshaw is no stranger to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Steelers legend won four Super Bowls in his playing days, as well as a pair of Super Bowl MVPs. It seems only right, then, that he continue being associated with the trophy as Fox Sports' officially unofficial Lombardi presenter.
Sporting News
Jason Derulo's robot dog backup dancers during Super Bowl 57 pregame concert sends NFL Twitter all aflutter
Nobody has clung to relevance by trend chasing quite like Jason Derulo has throughout his career, and that trend continued ahead of Super Bowl 57. Derulo gave a performance in which he was accompanied by dancing robot dogs, popularized by Boston Dynamics and a "Black Mirror" episode that features robots that bear a striking similarity-- and the dogs were a hit!
Sporting News
Super Bowl halftime show reviews 2023: The best, worst reactions to Rihanna's performance
After five years away, fans got Rihanna for 13 minutes on Sunday. Rihanna was tapped as the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show artist in September, giving fans a pause in the Chiefs-Eagles action to reintroduce herself to the world. And reintroduce herself she did. It was a memorable show that...
Comments / 0