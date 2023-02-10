ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JOEL MARTIN
MOSES LAKE — There was a time not so long ago when Mae Valley west of Moses Lake was fairly wide open, with not much more than a golf course and Blue Heron Park, then called the Moses Lake State Park and a few streets of small houses.

The west shore of Moses Lake has boomed in the last couple of decades though, and now there’s one more development springing up.

The Refuge at Mae Valley is the latest development in Moses Lake by Redmond, Oregon-based Hayden Homes, which has built numerous others over the years, including the Crossroads and Hayden Estates neighborhoods north of Nelson Road on either side of Highway 17, and more recently, Maple Grove near Highway 17 and Grape Drive. Hayden Homes has been building in the Basin since 1993, according to the company’s website, with an emphasis on affordable family housing.

The Refuge at Mae Valley began construction in September, said Mark Fancher of Coldwell Banker, Tomlinson Ranch & Home in Moses Lake, who is handling sales for the development. There are 57 lots in the development, and almost half of those are under permitting or construction, Fancher said.

The houses at The Refuge at Mae Valley run a little larger than the ones at Maple Grove, 1,235-3,195 square feet compared to Maple Grove’s 1,148-2,211. There are seven floorplans to choose from, with prices starting between $285,000 and $435,000, according to Hayden’s website, also a little higher than Maple Grove but in line with prices in neighboring developments, according to real estate website Zillow.com. The homes not yet built are customizable by the buyer, with options for countertops, flooring, garage size and exteriors upgraded for an additional cost, according to the website.

The Refuge at Mae Valley is expected to be finished by the end of the year, Fancher said, and as with Maple Grove last year, homes are being snapped up quickly.

“We build we build what the community wants, and we listen to what their needs are and build accordingly,” Fancher said.

More information can be found at www.hayden-homes.com.

Joel Martin can be reached via email at jmartin@columbiabasinherald.com.

