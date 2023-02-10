Read full article on original website
Black cemeteries in central Pa. provide reminder of overlooked history | Column
When he was a kid, David Doyle heard stories about the cemetery at St. Thomas United Church of Christ near Linglestown. The burial ground, historically known as Wenrich’s Cemetery, dates to the 18th century and is one of the oldest in Lower Paxton Township. The founder of today’s Linglestown and relatives of President Dwight D. Eisenhower are among the notable people interred there.
abc27.com
Rival schools in York County to perform the same musical
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A collaboration between rivals isn’t something you hear very often. But two Midstate schools are teaming up to show that, “we’re all in this together.”. “They’ve grown up as rivals,” said Jamie Brandstadter, a director at Dover High School.
abc27.com
York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to return this March
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be returning to the city for the 37th year. The parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 11 along Market Street in downtown York. There will not be a rain or snow date. Step-off will...
Central Pa. woman winds up with ‘Jamaican’ accent after surgery
Her accent seems so authentic that strangers have asked what part of Jamaica she’s from. But Kirsten Keys has no connection to Jamaica. And the lifelong Harrisburg resident had no unusual accent until after knee replacement surgery.
abc27.com
Humane Society of Harrisburg Area responds to “Pursuit” controversy amid protest
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Humane Society of Harrisburg Area is responding to public outcry over the events surrounding Pursuit, a four year old dog who was facing euthanization before being taken by a volunteer. The humane society says Pursuit arrived in their care in October 2021 and for...
Central Pa. hospital completes $7M renovation
WellSpan Philhaven – Mt. Gretna in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, has completed a $7 million renovation that expands its adult inpatient unit. The project expands capacity at the hospital by 22 inpatient beds, bringing the total number of beds at WellSpan Philhaven – Mt. Gretna to 140. The 200-acre campus added 15 beds during the last expansion in 2019.
Harrisburg Humane Society to euthanize 4-year-old dog on Monday, protest planned
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A controversial decision by the Humane Society of Harrisburg is drawing online criticism and protests across Pennsylvania. Pursuit, a 4-year-old American Bulldog mix, has been with the shelter for more than a year and will reportedly be euthanized Monday, Feb. 13, according to the Humane Society of Harrisburg.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
Guide to Unique Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful city located in the heart of Amish Country. Known for its rich history, stunning countryside, and vibrant cultural scene, Lancaster offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Lancaster has something for everyone.
WGAL
Woman robs Turkey Hill in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for the woman who injured a clerk during a robbery at a Turkey Hill. Lower Paxton Township police said the woman went into the store in the 4800 block of Union Deposit Road and demanded all of the cash from the register shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania House to resume session, will they continue with Mark Rozzi?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Tuesday, Feb. 14, will mark six weeks since the Pennsylvania State House elected Speaker Mark Rozzi. It has done little since. No session. No rules. No plan. However, the stalemate may soon end as lawmakers prepare to return to the Capitol, even if it’s still...
Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer
The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
WGAL
Crash closes stretch of Route 222 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — 222 has since reopened. Traffic is moving again, there are still residual delays. A multi-vehicle crash has shut down a stretch of Route 222 in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes are closed between the exit for Route 272/Oregon Pike and the exit for...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Lebanon, PA
Are you looking for ways to enjoy Lebanon, Pennsylvania, without breaking the bank?. Lebanon is the seat of Lebanon County, lying in the middle of Lebanon Valley. George Steitz established Lebanon in 1740, formerly known as Steitztown. The residents' religious devotion has reflected the naming of many cities and villages...
Spending Valentine's Day in Lititz, PA? 3 Fun Things to Do
Lititz has a certain charm to it, and it's the perfect place to take a stroll around town or wind down with a book at one of the many cafes in town. With Valentine's Day coming up, here are three fun things to do:
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding rare whiskey lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will hold a lottery for 814 bottles of rare whiskeys. The release includes the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and two bourbon lotteries. Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:
Take a look inside Gettysburg’s newest museum, which tells the ‘story of the people’
The room is dark, the floors are shaking, the blinds are broken, there’s the sound of glass shattering, the sound of gunfire, and the sounds of war outside. “We must stay down here, it’s the only safe place in the house,” a man tells his family. And...
Go big at home for Valentine’s Day dates in York
YORK, Pa. — Some people may want to go big or go home for Valentine’s Day. But what if you can go big at home this Valentine’s Day? FOX43 visited four places in York offering excitement to couples this week for the holiday. The Arthur Murray Dance...
local21news.com
Parents share heartbreaking loss of son who died from fentanyl at Central PA party
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — There are some pains in this life that are so raw, and so real, that hearing another family's heartbreak, it becomes your own. Tomorrow night, on CBS 21 News, Ray and Deb Cullen are opening up about the sudden and tragic loss of their son Zach.
abc27.com
Lebanon woman allegedly bit man’s ear off in Lancaster County assault
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lebanon woman has been charged after an assault victim in Lancaster County had a portion of his ear bit off. Northern Lancaster County Regional Police responded to Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon on Feb. 12 for an assault patient in the emergency room.
pahomepage.com
Chester County man sentenced after convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA
A Chester County man who was convicted of his 12th DUI has been sentenced to 33 to 72 months in state prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. Chester County man sentenced after convicted of 12th …. A Chester County man who was convicted of his 12th...
