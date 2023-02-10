ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Black cemeteries in central Pa. provide reminder of overlooked history | Column

When he was a kid, David Doyle heard stories about the cemetery at St. Thomas United Church of Christ near Linglestown. The burial ground, historically known as Wenrich’s Cemetery, dates to the 18th century and is one of the oldest in Lower Paxton Township. The founder of today’s Linglestown and relatives of President Dwight D. Eisenhower are among the notable people interred there.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Rival schools in York County to perform the same musical

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A collaboration between rivals isn’t something you hear very often. But two Midstate schools are teaming up to show that, “we’re all in this together.”. “They’ve grown up as rivals,” said Jamie Brandstadter, a director at Dover High School.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade to return this March

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will be returning to the city for the 37th year. The parade is scheduled to be held on Saturday, March 11 along Market Street in downtown York. There will not be a rain or snow date. Step-off will...
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. hospital completes $7M renovation

WellSpan Philhaven – Mt. Gretna in West Cornwall Township, Lebanon County, has completed a $7 million renovation that expands its adult inpatient unit. The project expands capacity at the hospital by 22 inpatient beds, bringing the total number of beds at WellSpan Philhaven – Mt. Gretna to 140. The 200-acre campus added 15 beds during the last expansion in 2019.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Guide to Unique Things to Do in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is a beautiful city located in the heart of Amish Country. Known for its rich history, stunning countryside, and vibrant cultural scene, Lancaster offers various activities for visitors of all ages. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural experiences, or simply a chance to relax and unwind, Lancaster has something for everyone.
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Woman robs Turkey Hill in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Dauphin County are looking for the woman who injured a clerk during a robbery at a Turkey Hill. Lower Paxton Township police said the woman went into the store in the 4800 block of Union Deposit Road and demanded all of the cash from the register shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner IDs slain 12-year-old girl whose body was hidden in central Pa. freezer

The Lancaster County coroner has publicly identified the 12-year-old girl who investigators say was raped and killed before her body was hidden in a freezer. Jason Shackelford, 39, has been charged with killing Elaina Smith, his ex-girlfriend’s daughter, Feb. 8–9 in a home on the 500 block of Avenue H in Columbia. Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of strangulation, according to the coroner’s office.
COLUMBIA, PA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Lebanon, PA

Are you looking for ways to enjoy Lebanon, Pennsylvania, without breaking the bank?. Lebanon is the seat of Lebanon County, lying in the middle of Lebanon Valley. George Steitz established Lebanon in 1740, formerly known as Steitztown. The residents' religious devotion has reflected the naming of many cities and villages...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board holding rare whiskey lottery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board will hold a lottery for 814 bottles of rare whiskeys. The release includes the Buffalo Trace Antique Collection and two bourbon lotteries. Lotteries will be held, in the following order, to award the right to purchase individual bottles as follows:
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Go big at home for Valentine’s Day dates in York

YORK, Pa. — Some people may want to go big or go home for Valentine’s Day. But what if you can go big at home this Valentine’s Day? FOX43 visited four places in York offering excitement to couples this week for the holiday. The Arthur Murray Dance...
YORK, PA

