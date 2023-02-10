When he was a kid, David Doyle heard stories about the cemetery at St. Thomas United Church of Christ near Linglestown. The burial ground, historically known as Wenrich’s Cemetery, dates to the 18th century and is one of the oldest in Lower Paxton Township. The founder of today’s Linglestown and relatives of President Dwight D. Eisenhower are among the notable people interred there.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO