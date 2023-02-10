Read full article on original website
The History — And Future — Of New York Fashion Week
The year was 1943, and Eleanor Lambert was on a mission. Lambert, America’s so-called “first fashion publicist,” had spent the previous two years establishing the New York Dress Institute, an organization dedicated to the U.S.’s growing legion of homegrown design power. And growing it was: While American clothing had long imitated trends originating from Paris, World War II placed a new emphasis on all things domestic. Within retailers, demand for French designers was rapidly giving way to names like Claire McCardell, Hattie Carnegie, and Norman Norell, who were just beginning to establish New York City as a fashion capital in its own right. Lambert wanted to cement it as such.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Haute couture, spring-summer 2023: Dior takes inspiration from 1920s Paris
The House of Dior turns over vast sums of money for luxury giant LVMH, but high-end fashion can never be just about the cash: it's also about world-leading artistry. In her spring-summer 2023 collection, Dior's artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri pays homage to the elegant modernity of the Black Parisian jazz stars of the 1920s, in particular Joséphine Baker. Meanwhile, fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard celebrates the humble wardrobe of his late mother by transforming it with haute couture techniques.
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Zuhair Murad Couture Spring 2023
Zuhair Murad wanted to inject some lightheartedness into his collection for spring, nodding to the party girls and influencers among his clientele — and avidly snapping his glitzy aesthetic from the front row. Referencing a languorous jet-set lifestyle on the French Riviera, from Art Deco châteaux to picnics on...
Bottega Veneta Just Dropped The Next It Bag For Spring
When Bottega Veneta revealed the Spring/Summer 2023 collection at their September show at Milan Fashion Week, people immediately took to Twitter to praise the show and in particular the leather craftsmanship. “My husband will be wearing Bottega Veneta ss23 or he won’t be my husband,” Tweeted one user. While Kate Moss’ all-leather ensemble which was printed to look like a plaid button-down and jeans was the talk of the internet at the time, others praised the new bags. With exciting new shapes and rich colors, fashion fans everywhere couldn’t wait to know when they could get their own.
Rodarte’s Cobweb Knits Reminded Me Why I Love Fashion
It’s been a few seasons since Rodarte showed at New York Fashion Week, and Laura and Kate Mulleavy’s witchy dreamscapes have been sorely missed. Kicking off the official start to the Fall 2023 season yesterday, the Californian sisters went big, filling the former Williamsburg Savings Bank—a grand Classical Revival structure complete with frescoed dome and mosaic marble floors—with a silver banquet mise en scène and so much Gothic prettiness.
Rihanna made Super Bowl history in trainers you can actually shop
Rihanna's triumphant comeback performance at Super Bowl LVII checked every box on her fans' wishlists: she sang all her hits ("Work," "Umbrella," and "Diamonds" included), announced her second pregnancy, and kicked off a new inspiring maternity style streak. Her history-making halftime show look is actually part available to shop right...
Cheap, cool and kind to nature: how secondhand became UK fashion’s main attraction
Gen Z, influencers and celebrity stylists like Harry Lambert are changing the way we buy clothes
Away from the frenzy, creativity shines at haute couture
It was not so long ago that haute couture was held in salons, private sitting room-style presentations that showed the collections to a Maison’s elusive, well-to-do clientele. It was unobtrusive, chic, and most of all held hush-hush behind closed doors. But those are days of yore. Just like ready-to-wear, haute couture is vying for fashion’s attention, giving way to elaborate set production, Hollywood celebrities, front-row kerfuffles, and of course a high quotient of one upmanship. The goal? To sell, of course, or perhaps to be the designer and house that will remain the most newsworthy after the images have long disappeared into the feed.
This Ultra-Luxury Brand Is Quietly Building an Empire Around Us
The company has had its ups and downs but is currently in major expansion mode.
Inside the Homes of Tommy Hilfiger, Isaac Mizrahi, and 8 Other Fashion Designers
The life of a fashion designer isn’t exactly housebound. Between runway shows located around the world and the work of actually designing, it wouldn’t be surprising if a creative director’s own residential abode became an afterthought. But, of course, designers are people who care deeply about color, texture, and aesthetics writ large, so drab interiors would never do. Below, we’ve selected 11 of our favorite homes that belong to fashion designers—each of which showcases its owner’s unique aesthetic sensibility.
Marc Jacobs' Platform Boots Are Still Living Rent Free in Our Heads
It’s been a few days since Marc Jacobs showcased its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show in New York, and the chunky platform boots that dominated the runway are still the talk of the town. Drawing inspiration from Jacobs’ heroes, the collection cited the late Vivienne Westwood as its core influence,...
Mercedes And Moncler Tease Crazy G-Class Art Car For London Fashion Week
Mercedes-Benz is teasing us with a new art car in collaboration with outdoor fashion house Moncler, with the final product to be revealed during London Fashion Week on February 20, 2023. Mercedes promises a unique art piece created exclusively for the collaboration by Mercedes' head designer Gorden Wagener and will appear at 9PM London time at Moncler's "Art of Genius" live show. For those that can't make it, the show will be live-streamed on Moncler's website.
Aoki Lee Simmons Struts in ’90s Fashion and Platform Heels in Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
Aoki Lee Simmons returned to the runway for Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week. While being cheered on from the front row by mom Kimora Lee Simmons, Aoki strutted at the Gallery at Spring Studios on Saturday night in a’ 90s-esque outfit instantly reminiscent of “The Nanny” protagonist Fran Fine. Her ensemble featured a black shoulder-padded dress with a full-length violet front zipper, piped pockets and breast pockets, cinched with a violet belt. Sheer black tights and a set of glossy black platform sandals streamlined the vintage-inspired ensemble with a dynamic, height-boosting finish. However, this wasn’t Simmons’ only...
Kimora Lee Simmons Pops in Leopard-Printed Skirt Suit and Boots at Sergio Hudson’s Fall 2023 NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Kimora Lee Simmons brought true “fabulosity” to Sergio Hudson’s fall 2023 runway show at New York Fashion Week. While cheering on daughter Aoki (who modeled two looks in the ’90s-inspired collection) from the front row, Simmons sat alongside Bethann Hardison and Joy-Ann Reid in a boldly printed skirt suit. Her golden yellow set — naturally, by Hudson — featured a $1,795 blazer and $2,265 pencil miniskirt covered in a black spotted leopard print. Paired with a matching $795 collared silk...
How Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s Favorite Prada Bag Became a Forever Classic
Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy’s pared-back style remains an inspiration for many to this day, with crisp white shirting and camel coats among the Calvin Klein publicist’s trademarks. On the accessories front, the New York socialite favoured one bag in particular: namely, Prada’s boxy Spazzolato tote bag. Bessette-Kennedy – who...
Shop New York Fashion Week 2023 beauty looks from Christian Siriano, Jason Wu, L'Agence runways
Shop beauty looks on the New York Fashion Week runways, including the slicked-back Olaplex bun at Jason Wu and the bold M.A.C. eyeshadow at Prabal Gurung.
Carolina Herrera blooms opulence for fall at New York Fashion Week
NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Carolina Herrera's signature ball gowns, elegant evening dresses and classic day looks filled the designer's sumptuous fall/winter collection at New York Fashion Week on Monday.
Burberry Turned Full Daniel Lee and Demna Addressed Balenciaga's Ad Controversies in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion designers looked to turn new leaves. returned with an all-new logo and its first fully-fledged campaign under its new creative director, Daniel Lee. Meanwhile, Phoebe Philo announced that her long-awaited namesake fashion label will officially launch in September of this year. On another note, Balenciaga‘s creative director...
