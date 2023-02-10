It was not so long ago that haute couture was held in salons, private sitting room-style presentations that showed the collections to a Maison’s elusive, well-to-do clientele. It was unobtrusive, chic, and most of all held hush-hush behind closed doors. But those are days of yore. Just like ready-to-wear, haute couture is vying for fashion’s attention, giving way to elaborate set production, Hollywood celebrities, front-row kerfuffles, and of course a high quotient of one upmanship. The goal? To sell, of course, or perhaps to be the designer and house that will remain the most newsworthy after the images have long disappeared into the feed.

