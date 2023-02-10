Russia hits targets across Ukraine with missiles, drones. Russia has used strategic bombers, cruise missiles and killer drones in a barrage of attacks across Ukraine. Meanwhile, a military push by Moscow that Kyiv says has been brewing for days appeared to pick up pace in eastern areas ahead of the one-year anniversary of its invasion. Ukraine’s military chief said Russian forces launched 71 cruise missiles, 35 S-300 missiles and seven Shahed drones. He said Friday that Ukrainian forces downed 61 cruise missiles and five drones. The cruise missiles were launched by Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and from Russian navy ships in the Black Sea. Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Moscow once again targeted the power supply.

