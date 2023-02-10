Read full article on original website
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Short Interest Update
NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $3.20 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.95. Analysts Set New Price Targets. Separately, Raymond James raised their target...
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.
TELUS (NYSE:TU) PT Lowered to C$32.00
TU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.71.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Crescent Point Energy Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NYSE:CPG)
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crescent Point Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. The consensus estimate for Crescent Point Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.83 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.
Short Interest in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Drops By 19.7%
In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 9,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $146,696.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $22,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,107,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,530,563 shares of company stock worth $23,209,841 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.12% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of DHI Media in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Cormark also issued estimates for DHI Media’s FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Decreased by Analyst
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com
NYSE TGB opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $2.41.
Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT) Short Interest Down 21.2% in January
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. II. Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
