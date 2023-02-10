Read full article on original website
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Trading 2.2% Higher
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of C$241.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.30.
Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invacare to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Invacare has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.53. The company has a market cap of $20.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
Brokers Offer Predictions for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MAG)
MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.
Analysts Set Expectations for Masco Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MAS)
Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $3.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.
Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells $84,421.92 in Stock
Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
