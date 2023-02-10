Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
defenseworld.net
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
defenseworld.net
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 800 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)
Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
defenseworld.net
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of EnerSys worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 20.3%
Shares of NYSE:VNCE opened at $7.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Vince has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.
defenseworld.net
11,641 Shares in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
defenseworld.net
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
defenseworld.net
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
defenseworld.net
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Petrus Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PRQ)
Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Petrus Resources in a report released on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Petrus Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.
defenseworld.net
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
defenseworld.net
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Desjardins
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday.
defenseworld.net
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund. Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,633,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,271,000 after purchasing an additional 577,255 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,401,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 230,740 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,331,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 361,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 276,978 shares during the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas
Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Janus International Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts
Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Spartan Delta in a research note issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Spartan Delta’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share.
defenseworld.net
Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Up 77.8% in January
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICNC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Iconic Sports Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,348,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition during the third quarter worth $112,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iconic Sports Acquisition by 52.1% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 342,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 117,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Iconic Sports Acquisition by 190.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 65,549 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
defenseworld.net
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
defenseworld.net
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
defenseworld.net
Short Interest in Pyrophyte Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PHYT) Expands By 105.6%
Pyrophyte Acquisition stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. Pyrophyte Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. Institutional investors have...
Comments / 0