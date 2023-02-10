A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PCM Fund by 68.2% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 17,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PCM Fund by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

21 HOURS AGO