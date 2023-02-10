Read full article on original website
Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
StockNews.com Upgrades Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) to “Buy”
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.80.
Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update
QTRHF stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.04.
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Critical Review: Calian Group (CLNFF) vs. Its Competitors
Calian Group (OTCMKTS:CLNFF – Get Rating) is one of 197 publicly-traded companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Calian Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.
Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
NASDAQ:PBHC opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $87.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Pathfinder Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Price Target Raised to $12.00
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Reviewing Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP)
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Head to Head Comparison: Post (NYSE:POST) and Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI)
Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) and Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends. Profitability. This table...
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) and Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) Head to Head Contrast
Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE – Get Rating) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership. Profitability.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Financial Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership. Insider & Institutional Ownership.
PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Short Interest Down 19.8% in January
PYPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.
