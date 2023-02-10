The GMC Sierra 1500 was among the top five most considered non-luxury vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2022, with consideration rising 24 percent from Q3 2022 figures. According to a new report from Cox Automotive, of the top 10 most considered non-luxury vehicles, the Ford F-150 ranked first, following by the Chevy Silverado 1500 in second. This latest report marks the second consecutive quarter where the F-150 and Silverado 1500 placed first and second, respectively. Prior to this, the Silverado 1500 ranked first for three consecutive quarters.

INDIANA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO