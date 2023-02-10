Read full article on original website
2023 GMC Acadia Recalled For Separating Half-Shaft Issue
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 GMC Acadia due to a problem with the right-front half-shaft assemblies. The problem: defective right-front (or passenger’s side) half-shaft assemblies have the potential to decouple from the transmission under certain load conditions. The hazards: if the half-shaft...
Buick Ranks Low In Consumer Reports Satisfaction Survey
Buick was ranked low in a recent customer satisfaction survey, falling well below average according to American nonprofit consumer organization Consumer Reports. According to Consumer Reports, Buick was ranked 19th among 28 major automakers in a recent owner satisfaction survey. The results are based on data pulled from the organization’s 2022 Annual Auto Surveys, which looked at more than 300,000 vehicles between the 2020 and 2022 model years. Data was also pulled on a select number of 2023 model-year vehicles that were not significantly changed, while some ratings were based on a single model year.
Magna International Wins Contract To Build Chevy Silverado EV Battery Enclosures
Canadian auto parts manufacturer Magna International just announced that it has won the contract for the battery enclosures business on the all-electric Chevy Silverado EV pickup. The new battery enclosures will be produced at Magna’s facility in St. Clair, Michigan, with production slated to kick off later this year. Magna...
2023 Chevy Traverse Recalled For Missing Half-Shaft Retaining Ring
GM has issued a product recall for certain units of the 2023 Chevy Traverse due to a missing left-side half-shaft retaining ring. The problem: vehicles built without this retaining ring have the potential for half-shaft inner joint separation, which could result in a loss of drive power or a vehicle rollaway while the affected vehicle is parked.
Here Are The All 2024 Chevy Trailblazer Paint Colors
General Motors recently unveiled the fully refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer, debuting revised styling, a new interior, new features, and more. The refresh also includes new exterior paint options, as detailed here. In total, the refreshed 2024 Chevy Trailblazer offers nine exterior colors, two of which are new for the 2024...
GM Stock Value Stable During Week Of February 6 – February 10, 2023
The value of GM stock was stable during the week of February 6th to February 10th, 2023, compared to the stock’s closing value the week prior. Shares closed the week at $41.35 per share, representing an increase of $0.22 per share, or 0.53 percent compared to the previous week’s closing value of $41.13.
Fully Electric Ram 1500 REV Officially Debuts As Chevy Silverado EV Rival
GM crosstown rival Stellantis recently unveiled the all-new Ram 1500 REV, the brand’s very-first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck. The new all-electric truck made its world debut during a 60-second commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII. The new Ram 1500 REV is built on the automaker’s latest STLA architecture,...
All-New Chevy Montana Officially Launches In Brazil
Two months after the world debut of all-new 2023 Chevy Montana in Brazil, General Motors has just officially launched the entire range of Chevrolet‘s compact pickup in the South American country. GM South America released the all-new 2023 Chevy Montana in Brazil on February 10th, through a special press...
Mercedes-Benz Trimming Down Coupe And Convertible Lineup
Mercedes-Benz is moving to trim down its coupe and convertible models in a bid to streamline its portfolio and increase its profit margins. The move echoes Cadillac’s decision to discontinue its coupe and convertible offerings in the face of dwindling profitability. In a recent report, Car and Driver states...
Buick Encore GX Discount Offers $750 Off In February 2023
In February 2023, a Buick Encore GX discount offers up to $750 on the 2022 Buick Encore GX and 2023 Buick Encore GX. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months along with deferred monthly payments for 90 days is also available. In addition, the Tri-Shield brand offers a national lease...
GMC Sierra 1500 Among Top 5 Most Considered Vehicles In Q4 2022
The GMC Sierra 1500 was among the top five most considered non-luxury vehicles during the fourth quarter of 2022, with consideration rising 24 percent from Q3 2022 figures. According to a new report from Cox Automotive, of the top 10 most considered non-luxury vehicles, the Ford F-150 ranked first, following by the Chevy Silverado 1500 in second. This latest report marks the second consecutive quarter where the F-150 and Silverado 1500 placed first and second, respectively. Prior to this, the Silverado 1500 ranked first for three consecutive quarters.
Here Is GM’s All-New 2023 Baojun Yep EV Mini Crossover
SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), General Motors’ second joint venture in China, has just officially unveiled the all-new 2023 Baojun Yep EV in the Asian country. The all-new 2023 Baojun Yep EV is the production version of the “City Fun Trendy Product” that SGMW announced late last year and until now, we knew it as the KiWi EV mini crossover. Although in the official images leaked by the Chinese media, the show car variant of the model included the KiWi brand on its grille, the automaker finally decided to give it a completely new name while renewing its commitment to the Baojun brand.
Chevrolet Argentina Sales Jump 47 Percent In January 2023
Chevrolet Argentina sales increased 47 percent to 4,135 units in January 2023. The figures place Chevrolet as the seventh best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Ford, Peugeot and Renault. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Cruze sales decreased 23.24 percent to 1,133...
GMC Terrain ATP Rises 8.6 Percent To $36,852 In Q4 2022
The 2023 GMC Terrain represents the sixth model year of Big Red’s compact crossover, and currently carries a starting MSRP of $31,295. However, according to a recent report, the average transaction price (ATP) of a new Terrain was more than $36,000 in Q4 2022. According to a Cox Automotive...
2024 Cadillac Lyriq Available With New Power Panoramic Dual-Panel Sunroof
The 2024 Cadillac Lyriq introduces the second model year for the all-electric crossover, debuting a number of important changes and updates compared to the initial 2023 model year. Among the updates and changes introduced for the 2024 model year is a new power panoramic dual-panel sunroof. The new power panoramic...
2024 Chevy Trax Activ In Crimson Metallic: Live Photo Gallery
The 2024 Chevy Trax is set to introduce the next generation for the Bow Tie’s subcompact crossover, featuring an all-new exterior and interior, along with an updated architecture and powertrain. Even with production kicking off this month, GM is still testing some units. Having brought our readers live photos of a black Trax 2RS, a white Trax LS, and a white Trax Activ, GM Authority photographers have now captured another 2024 Trax undergoing validation testing.
2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 In Summit White: Live Photo Gallery
GM unveiled the refreshed 2024 GMC Sierra HD last October, revealing new exterior styling, an overhauled interior, a new trim level lineup, and a few powertrain updates to boot. Now, we’re getting a look at the 2024 GMC Sierra HD AT4 in Summit White paint out in the real world courtesy of the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
GMC Hummer EV Loses Sky Convertible Top Option
The GMC Hummer EV is an all-electric pickup and SUV chalked full of innovative features, from the mesmerizing CrabWalk to the insane three-motor powertrain to the Sky Convertible Top. Unfortunately for prospective Hummer EV buyers, the aforementioned Sky Convertible Top will no longer be available to order. GM Authority has...
2024 Chevy Trax Production Under Way
GM unveiled the 2024 Chevy Trax last October, debuting an all-new third generation for the crossover. Now, production of the next-gen 2024 Chevy Trax is officially underway at the GM Bupyeong plant in South Korea. Late last month, GM Authority was the first to report that the start of regular...
Here’s Why Your GMC Yukon May Have A Front-Axle Clicking Noise
Some GMC Yukon owners may notice that their SUV produces a clicking or squeaking noise from around the front end while driving. Now, a possible cause for this issue has been identified, and with it, a fix to be performed by a GM technician. According to a recent report from...
