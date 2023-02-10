Read full article on original website
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share
Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Alithya Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alithya Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Alithya Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,291 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,583 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Carrier Global’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)
Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells $84,421.92 in Stock
Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.15 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36.
First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)
First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
StockNews.com Upgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Hold
EQC opened at $25.68 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.77 and a beta of 0.30.
Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Gray Television, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:GTN)
Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Gray Television’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
IFP Advisors Inc Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)
IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
GLBZ opened at $8.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.67. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.46.
Stifel Firstegy Comments on Vermilion Energy Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.06 per share.
Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
11,641 Shares in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TRCA) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRCA. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $554,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Twin Ridge Capital Acquisition by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 73,389 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL
Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,769 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.14% of EnerSys worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
