Viking Therapeutics’ (VKTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.
David V. Goeddel Acquires 1,500,000 Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Stock
NASDAQ:TNYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.15.
Financial Contrast: OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) & Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)
OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) and Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership. Insider & Institutional Ownership.
IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IX Acquisition. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,033,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,580,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,709,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,166,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 850,518 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of IX Acquisition by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,055,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IX Acquisition by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,017,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.
Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 10,886 Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)
Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal from $2.70 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Desktop Metal to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock.
Comparing Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) & IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)
Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations. Analyst Recommendations. This...
Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM) Declines By 32.7%
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Performance. Shares of NASDAQ APTM opened at $10.12 on Friday. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.
FY2023 EPS Estimates for DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL) Decreased by Analyst
DHI Media Ltd. (TSE:WIL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for DHI Media in a report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock.
Short Interest in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Increases By 1,962.6%
IShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.0 %. Shares of IGOV stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.15. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.47 and a 52 week high of $48.64.
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share
CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDW in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.77. The consensus estimate for CDW’s current full-year earnings is $10.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CDW’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.87 EPS.
Short Interest in Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Declines By 32.5%
Art’s-Way Manufacturing stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.70.
Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $150.00
Separately, Sidoti restated a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $126.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $127.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) versus Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Financial Contrast
Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) versus IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Head to Head Comparison
Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability. Analyst Ratings.
Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Short Interest Down 20.0% in January
TLYS stock opened at $8.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day moving average is $8.36. Tilly’s has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.52.
Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vyant Bio stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) by 405,350.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,675 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 3.45% of Vyant Bio worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.
Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Short Interest Update
QTRHF stock opened at $1.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.04.
Short Interest in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA) Drops By 98.0%
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LDH Growth Corp I. Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDHA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I by 521.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares in the last quarter. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCIT) Short Interest Update
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund. Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.
