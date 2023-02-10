Read full article on original website
wrnjradio.com
Warren Community College to host Robert Pinsky, former U.S. Poet Laureate, on March 9
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren Community College Visiting Authors Series continues on Thursday, March 9, with a reading by former Poet Laureate of the United States, Robert Pinsky. The reading, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in room 123A, is free and open to the public. Pinsky’s most...
wrnjradio.com
Treasurer accused of stealing $29K from Somerset County baseball club
GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A Somerset County man was arrested in relation to acts of theft by deception of Green Brook Baseball Club funds occurring from July of 2018 to May of 2022 in Greenbrook Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. John M....
wrnjradio.com
NJ electric bills to increase beginning June 1st
NEW JERSEY — The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) recently approved the results of the State’s 22nd annual electricity auction for Basic Generation Service (BGS), resulting in slightly higher costs for electricity supplied to most residents and small and/or medium-sized businesses by Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), Jersey Central Power & Light Company (JCP&L), Public Service Electric & Gas Company (PSE&G), and Rockland Electric Company (RECO), collectively, the New Jersey Electric Distribution Companies (EDCs).
