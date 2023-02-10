Read full article on original website
Related
Upworthy
7-year-old girl protects her brother for 36 hours while being stuck under earthquake rubble in Syria
The earthquake in Turkey-Syria has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis across regions. Millions of lives have been affected and thousands of lives have been lost due to the destructive quake. However, in the middle of several heartbreaking stories, some incidents have restored our faith in humanity. One of these stories is of two children who were stuck in concrete for 36 hours. They held to each other as they awaited rescue, which ultimately arrived right on time.
Syrian boy films himself while trapped in rubble after earthquake
The boy described how other neighbors could also be heard as they were trapped as he tries to describe how he feels helpless.
British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits
A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
Syrian baby born on day of earthquake brought mother 'back to life'
ALEPPO, Syria, Feb 10 (Reuters) - When the earthquake struck, Fatmah Ahmad's family fled their building in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo only for her to go into labour - giving birth to her third child in hospital a few hours later.
‘A True Miracle’: Crowd Cheers As Entire Family Pulled From Rubble in Syria
A Syrian family was rescued from the rubble of their collapsed home after huge earthquakes devastated southeastern Turkey and northern Syria, killing at least 11,000 people. Amid the widespread misery caused by the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which was followed by another quake and multiple aftershocks, there was one moment of joy on Tuesday as an entire family was rescued from beneath the rubble of their home.
At least 68 dead as plane crashes less than 30 seconds before landing in world’s riskiest place for flying
The Yeti Airlines counter at the airport in Kathmandu on Sunday. At least 68 people were killed after a Yeti Airlines flight crashed in Nepal on Sunday just seconds before it was due to land, the latest deadly air disaster in the Himalayan nation. The twin-engine ATR-72 turboprop, which took...
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Turkey earthquake: Video shows devastation as third quake hits country in 24 hours
Aerial footage from Antakya shows the scale of devastation wrecked by an earthquake in Turkey.Three earthquakes have hit the country since Monday, 6 February. At least 3,500 people have died in Turkey, and at least 1,700 in neighbouring Syria.Turkey officials have declared a state of emergency as an estimated 6,000 buildings have been destroyed.Rescue efforts have been hampered by cold winter weather, with some areas left without fuel and electricity.Tens of thousands of people have been injured or left homeless in cities across both affected countries.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Second earthquake that hits Turkey reduces buildings to rubbleTurkey: Red Crescent volunteers prepare aid tents in wake of devastating earthquakesTurkey: Journalist abandons live broadcast to carry girl to safety after earthquake
Rescuers scramble in Turkey, Syria after quake kills 4,000
Survivors cried out for help from within mountains of debris as first responders contended with rain and snow.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Photos of Mexico's famous rescue dogs sent to help search for earthquake survivors in Turkey
Sixteen rescue dogs have been sent from Mexico to Turkey, according to Mexico's Foreign Affairs Secretary.
A man traveling with 3 friends live-streamed their final moments before their plane crashed in Nepal, leaving 70 dead
A smiling Sonu Jaiswal, 29, streamed himself and his three friends before the crash. They had planned to visit temples and go paragliding that day.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
One Green Planet
Did Animals in Turkey and Syria Sense the Earthquake Before?
Imagine walking down the street and suddenly noticing that birds are flying in an erratic manner, dogs are howling loudly, and animals are acting strangely. A few moments later, a devastating earthquake hits your city and causes widespread destruction. This is exactly what happened in Turkey and Syria in 2021 when a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake took the lives of more than 5,000 people. Social media was flooded with reports of unusual animal behavior before the earthquake, leading people to wonder if animals can predict earthquakes better than humans.
BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Heartbreaking photos show father clutching hand of dead daughter trapped in Turkey earthquake rubble
A heartbreaking photo from a city in Turkey decimated by two devastating earthquakes shows a father holding the hand of his dead 15-year-old daughter trapped beneath the rubble.The striking image depicts the sorrow that will be felt by thousands of families who lost loved ones in Monday’s quake, with fears up to 20,000 may have been killed in Turkey and Syria.Hunched amidst the rubble in Kahramanmaras, Mesut Hancer is pictured holding the hand of his daughter 15-year-old Irmak – her pale fingers visible through the slabs of concrete and broken bricks that once formed the apartment block where the...
90 Day Fiance’s Omar and Avery Reveal Tragic Loss of Five Family Members in Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Heartbreaking. 90 Day Fiancé star Avery Mills revealed husband Omar Albakour tragically lost five family members, including three young children, in the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake. “What we originally thought was only four now became five deaths. Three of the five victims were very young children,” the 90 Day Fiancé:...
Doctor says bodies "everywhere" in collapsed Iskenderun hospital
ISKENDERUN, Turkey, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Rescue teams and survivors peered through the twisted remains of an Iskenderun hospital on Tuesday, searching for signs of life a day after a major earthquake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria.
Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquake
A dog was pulled from under the rubble in Iskenderun, after deadly earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria this week.Footage shows rescuers digging and working to clear the debris to release the animal.Eventually, they are able to work the terrified dog free, and carry it away to safety.After the rescue, the pup - named Pamuk - was looked after neighbours, as the owner was taken to hospital in the city of Mersin, approximately 200km west of Iskenderun.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Mother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAid delivered to snowy Kahramanmaras after devastating earthquakeSearch team rescues nine-year-old boy from rubble 120 hours after Turkey earthquake
'Mom, please just kill me': A world looks away from Myanmar's descent into horror
Two years after the military seized power in a bloody coup, Myanmar is being rocked by violence and instability in a conflict the UN Special Rapporteur on human rights in the country says "has been forgotten" by the international community.
Comments / 1