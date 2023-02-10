ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans DeMeco Ryans Wins NFL Honors

By Matt Guzman
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lW97y_0kinJ3pD00

DeMeco Ryans is recognized as the league's best assistant — and now he will look to continue his success in Houston.

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans ' resume just got bigger.

What Houston saw in the former defensive coordinator was enough to secure him a job leading the franchise.

And now? During the 12th annual NFL Honors ceremony, Ryans' achievements were commemorated league-wide, as he was awarded Assistant Coach of the Year.

The fifth-year coach and former Texan follows Dan Quinn — Dallas' defensive coordinator — who won the award after Dallas forced the league's most turnovers, and marks the second straight year a defensive coordinator has won the prestigious an award.

Ryans is now also the fifth assistant coach to become a head coach the ensuing year of their award — though it is notable to mention that Giants head coach Brian Daboll — this year's Coach of the Year — did so two years after.

So … the Texans can now boast the best hire of the offseason with Ryans as they prepare for his first season in 2023, looking to turn things around with a new staff.

Ryans' work leading the league's top defense in 2022 was all the Texans needed to see. But now there’s even more reason to be excited about the new coach.

