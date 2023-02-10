Man admits to possessing child pornography during job interview with police

An Arizona man admitted he possessed child pornography during a polygraph test for a job interview with a local police department.

On Monday, Sergio Celaya admitted to members of the El Mirage Police Department that he still possessed videos of his ex-girlfriend and him committing sexual acts as teenagers, according to court documents obtained by AZ Family.

The 25-year-old, who applied to work as a police assistant, allegedly told officers that he frequented a website where underage girls would send him sexually explicit videos.

A flash drive owned by Celaya allegedly had thousands of pornographic images and videos, with one video containing kids between 12 and 13 years old, according to the outlet .

El Mirage police said detectives searched Celaya’s home, where they found child porn on flash drives and his personal computer with content containing children between 5 and 15 years old.

Sergio Celaya’s mugshot. The 25-year-old has been charged with four counts of exploitation of a minor. El Mirage Police Department/Facebook

Investigators are still analyzing the flash drives gathered at Celaya’s residences since thousands of images were found saved in the files.

Celaya was charged with four counts of exploitation of a minor.

The outlet reported Celaya revealed he would go on a website called Omegle, a free online chat and video chat website, where he would obtain explicit photos and videos of children from strangers.

According to the outlet , Celaya told investigators that he would encrypt and conceal his identity online by using a virtual private network (VPN) when scouring the web for child pornography.

“My detectives acted swiftly once learning of the statements by the suspect. There is no place in any community for possessing this type of material or engaging in this type of behavior,” El Mirage Police Chief Paul Marzocca said in a statement on Facebook.