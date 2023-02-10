ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has 5-Word Reaction To Super Bowl

The Kansas City Chiefs made history again on Sunday evening.  They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. They were led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 182 yards through the air and three touchdowns on a bum ankle.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos

Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Barack Obama Reacts To Chiefs' Super Bowl Win

Former president Barack Obama was among those to congratulate the Chiefs on their second Super Bowl win in four years. Taking to Twitter, No. 44 celebrated the team's victory while also acknowledging a great effort by Philadelphia. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes,
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson's Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson's dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday

Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he'll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday.
GREEN BAY, WI
