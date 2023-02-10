Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The owner of the Kansas City Chiefs is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Texas-Born QBs Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts Shine in the Super BowlTom HandyPhoenix, AZ
Super Bowl LVII: Eagles vs. Chiefs- An Unforgettable Game For The History BooksJaneKansas City, MO
Opinion: ‘One of the Worst Calls in Sports History’: Horrific Late Penalty Ruins One of the Great Super BowlsDaily DigestKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII... DearWiseWomen Opinion: WOW!!!DearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Related
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Has 5-Word Reaction To Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs made history again on Sunday evening. They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII to win their second Super Bowl in four seasons. They were led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished with 182 yards through the air and three touchdowns on a bum ankle. After ...
How Tall Is Patrick Mahomes?
Here's how tall Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is, as well as the height difference between him and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.
Meet Gracie Hunt, the beauty-queen daughter of mega-wealthy Kansas City Chiefs' owner Clark Hunt
Gracie Hunt, the former Miss Kansas USA and member of one of the richest families in America, was on the sidelines when the Chiefs won the Super Bowl.
Tom Brady's Message For Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes Going Viral
During his illustrious career, Tom Brady competed against both Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs. Tonight, Brady is at home watching Hurts and Mahomes face off in Super Bowl LVII. The GOAT shared a message for his fellow quarterbacks on Twitter moments ago. "Two of the best ...
Rob Gronkowski drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes potentially reaching Tom Brady heights
Rob Gronkowski had an incredible NFL career playing with Tom Brady. Brady is regarded as the best quarterback of all-time. However, Gronkowski recently revealed his honest thoughts on Patrick Mahomes potentially giving Brady a “run for his money,” per Up & Adams with Kay Adams. “Yeah, he (Patrick...
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Patrick Mahomes Makes Super Bowl History With Kansas City Chiefs Win
Patrick Mahomes has made a touchdown in the history books. On Feb. 12, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback became the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win more than one Super Bowl with his...
Patrick Mahomes Just Did Something Brady, Montana, Elway Couldn’t
The quarterback’s passing ability put him in rare company.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Game Day Outfits Ahead of Patrick's Big Win: Photos
Brittany Mahomes made sure her kiddos were decked out to cheer on their dad ahead of Patrick Mahomes leading the Kansas City Chiefs to an AFC divisional game win Brittany Mahomes is getting her babies into the spirit of playoff football! Both of the Kansas City Current co-owner's kids with NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes were dressed in their Kansas City Chiefs gear to cheer on their dad ahead of the team's most recent playoff win, as seen on Brittany's Instagram Story Sunday. The mom of two first shared a photo of...
KMBC.com
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, expect Andy Reid to make a stop at this restaurant
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If the Kansas City Chiefs win on Sunday, you can expect coach Andy Reid to head to Midtown and order one of his favorite meals. It’s called the Andy Reid Special at Q39. The meal consists of burnt ends, macaroni and cheese and onion straws.
Look: Barack Obama Reacts To Chiefs' Super Bowl Win
Former president Barack Obama was among those to congratulate the Chiefs on their second Super Bowl win in four years. Taking to Twitter, No. 44 celebrated the team's victory while also acknowledging a great effort by Philadelphia. "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, ...
NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
Look: Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes High School Photos Are Going Viral
It's a win-win Super Bowl for the state of Texas on Sunday. Both starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII hail from Texas, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts from Houston and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from Tyler. The University Interscholastic League of Texas wished ...
Jason Kelce gets real on potential retirement after Super Bowl loss
Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles were oh-so-close to their second Super Bowl title in six years, losing an instant classic to Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35 on Sunday night despite leading by ten points at halftime. After the disappointing loss, Jason Kelce says he’ll decide “hopefully...
NBC Sports
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Rihanna won’t be paid for her Super Bowl Halftime Show due to long standing rule
Rihanna is set to grace the stage at the 2023 Super Bowl's Halftime Show. After several years of turning down the gig at one of the biggest sporting events in the world, the 'Umbrella' singer finally agreed to get on board. And, despite 200 million people expected to tune in...
FOX Sports
Super Bowl LVII: The Chiefs and Eagles front offices almost didn't draft Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts
The Kansas City Chiefs almost didn't draft Patrick Mahomes and the Philadelphia Eagles almost didn't draft Jalen Hurts. Both teams did end up drafting their superstar quarterbacks and haven't looked back since.
sportszion.com
Patrick Mahomes makes bizarre “beer drinking promise” ahead of Super Bowl LVII vs Eagles
Word of honor is a great thing that one can do in his life. But it should be very formal and should not be strange. Recently, Patrick Mahomes did something like this which seems like fun at first but after revealing everything it feels like it is very uncanny. The...
Fox Sports Radio
Los Angeles, CA
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
FOX Sports Radio features the biggest shows in sports radio entertainment and covers the biggest stories in sports. Home to The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Doug Gottlieb, Chris Broussard, Rob Parker, Dan Patrick, Clay Travis and much more!https://foxsportsradio.iheart.com/
Comments / 0