ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

BBC: What's been 'occurring' in Wales for 100 years

It started with a sing-song as it so often does in Wales and part of its legacy is the phrase 'what's occurring?' and the world's most famous doctor. But the BBC in Wales hasn't just given us shows like Gavin and Stacey and Doctor Who, it's covered the most important events in the country's history.
BBC

Scotland must rethink bottle recycling scheme - UK minister

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has urged the Scottish government to rethink its flagship recycling policy. The UK minister said the Deposit Return Scheme should be "paused" after business leaders raised concerns over the costs involved in setting it up. The initiative is designed to boost recycling via a 20p deposit...
BBC

Equatorial Guinea vice-president's superyacht and homes seized in South Africa

South African officials have seized a superyacht and two palatial homes owned by Equatorial Guinea's Vice-President Teodoro Nguema Obiang. A court ordered the seizures after local businessman Daniel Janse van Rensburg won a law suit against Obiang for unlawful arrest and torture. He has demanded compensation of about $2.2m (£1.8m)....
BBC

Camilla postpones West Midlands events over Covid

The Queen Consort has had to postpone a visit to the West Midlands after testing positive for Covid, Buckingham Palace says. Camilla had been due to visit Elmhurst Ballet School in Birmingham on Tuesday as part of its centenary celebrations. She was later due to travel to a library in...
BBC

Australian boy, 8, dies of suspected electrocution at Fiji resort

An eight-year-old Australian boy has died from suspected electrocution while on holiday in Fiji. The boy, identified by family as Cairo Winitana from Sydney, was staying with his parents at the Club Wyndham Denarau Island Resort on the west coast of Fiji's main island. Fiji police said he was found...
BBC

Apprentice Reece Donnelly: I would chose health over wealth any day

Apprentice contestant Reece Donnelly has insisted he left the reality show on health grounds and had no regrets. Reece, 25, from Glasgow, was the first Scot to appear on the BBC programme for eight years. In Thursday's episode he was filmed at Heathrow with his fellow contestants before they caught...
BBC

Chris Hughton: Former Brighton manager named Ghana head coach

Former Brighton manager Chris Hughton has been appointed head coach of the Ghana national team. The 64-year-old has been working as a technical adviser for the Black Stars since February 2022. He replaces Otto Addo, who stepped down following the World Cup in Qatar, where Ghana finished bottom of Group...
BBC

LNER urged to ensure Newcastle fans can get rail tickets

A rail firm has been urged to ensure Newcastle United fans can get to London in time for the Carabao Cup Final. LNER has been criticised for not providing enough trains between the North East and London ahead of the game on 26 February. Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah has...
BBC

Richard Sharp: Pressure grows on BBC chairman after critical report

Pressure is growing on BBC chairman Richard Sharp after a critical report from MPs into his appointment. He made "significant errors of judgement" acting as a go-between on a loan for Boris Johnson, while applying for the post, the committee said. The SNP's John Nicolson, a committee member, told the...
BBC

Lady Jane Grey: Grant to preserve ruins of nine days' queen's home

Plans to protect the ruins of the birthplace of England's nine days' queen Lady Jane Grey have been helped by a Historic England grant. The heritage watchdog has given £37,160 to help assess the condition of Bradgate House, in Leicestershire. Much of the mansion, now within Bradgate Park, has...
BBC

Londonderry: Chris Heaton-Harris leaves match after hoax alert

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris had to leave a football match at at stadium in Londonderry on Friday night due to a security alert caused by an elaborate hoax. Mr Heaton-Harris was attending a Derry City match along with Irish President Michael D Higgins and about 4,000 fans. A suspicious...
ABC News

In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate

NAIROBI, Kenya -- On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by...
BBC

BBC centenary: Remembering the mining strikes in Wales

As the BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting in Wales, it looks back on some of the major events it has covered. In March 1984, it documented the beginning of the miners' strikes, as workers across Wales picketed. It was an attempt by miners to stop the National Coal Board...
BBC

Pregnant Russian women flying to Argentina for citizenship, officials say

More than 5,000 pregnant Russian women have entered Argentina in recent months, including 33 on a single flight on Thursday, officials say. The latest arrivals were all in the final weeks of pregnancy, according to the national migration agency. It is believed the women want to make sure their babies...
BBC

Facing never-ending queues on the debt front line

Di Forbes loves working for a debt charity but the growing queue of people in financial distress means helping them is becoming ever more demanding. "It feels never-ending... it just doesn't stop," she said of the demand for help from Money Buddies in Leeds. Saleem Shafi from the charity told...

Comments / 0

Community Policy