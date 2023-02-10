Read full article on original website
Ukraine Warns of Capability to Strike Targets in Russian Territory
"Regarding Russian territory, nobody prohibits us to destroy targets with weapons produced in Ukraine," Oleksiy Danilov said.
Russian Politician Says It's Time to 'Admit' Real Reason for Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given several reasons for the war, but these justifications have been dismissed by world leaders.
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Most Dangerous Path' in Ukraine
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
Rare battlefield footage shows how Ukraine's upgraded Soviet-era tanks are outperforming Russia's upgraded Soviet-era tanks
The 2,800 "combat-ready tanks" in Russia's invasion force vastly outnumbered Ukraine's total of about 900 tanks, a recent think tank report said.
msn.com
Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it were part of NATO: Finnish PM
Russia's bloody offensive into neighboring Ukraine may have been averted if the latter were a NATO member, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Tuesday. Ukraine sought NATO membership in 2008, but that was foiled by angst from Western allies and domestic debate amid fears of alienating the Kremlin. Marin explained that Finland's recent bid to join NATO is rooted in her belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin wouldn't attack a NATO member.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Russia warns Israel against providing arms to Ukraine: 'Will lead to an escalation of this crisis'
Russia on Wednesday took aim at Israel and warned it not to get involved in the war in Ukraine by providing defense weaponry.
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
Russian soldier who fled Russia speaks to CNN
Konstantin Yefremov, a Russian soldier who fled Russia after he was dismissed from the army for refusing to return to Ukraine, speaks with CNN's Erin Burnett about the "dire" conditions he experienced while fighting.
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city.
Russia taken 180,000 dead or wounded in Ukraine: Norwegian army
Russia has suffered 180,000 killed or wounded in Ukraine so far, while the figure for the Ukrainians is 100,000 military casualties and 30,000 dead civilians, according to estimates released Sunday by Norway's army chief. In November, US army joint chiefs of staff chairman Mark Milley said the Russian army had suffered more than 100,000 dead or wounded, with a "probably" similar toll on the Ukrainian side.
Ukraine Situation Report: This May Be Russia’s First Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack
Twitter ScreencapIf confirmed, the attack on a bridge south of Odesa would mark the first known use of this type of weapon by Russian forces.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine expects possible major Russian offensive this month, says defence minister
Oleksii Reznikov insists Kyiv has the ability to hold back Russian forces if new push comes for anniversary of start of invasion
Ukraine claims its first kill of Russia's 'Terminator' armored vehicle, believed to be one of Putin's most advanced weapon systems
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region shared images that appeared to show a "Terminator" armored vehicle destroyed after a direct hit.
Russian plot to 'destroy' European country thwarted by Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy alerted European leaders to a thwarted Russian plot to overthrow the Moldovan government.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
KOCO
Russia continues to shell Ukraine amid grinding push in east
Russian forces over the weekend continued to shell Ukrainian cities amid a grinding push to seize more land in the east of the country, with Ukrainian officials saying that Moscow is having trouble launching its much-anticipated large-scale offensive there. Video above: Ukraine shoots down 10 Russian missiles over Kyiv. One...
CNBC
Russian forces edge closer to capturing the strategic city of Bakhmut in Ukraine
Russian forces are close to capturing the strategic Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. This comes as Russia grows more desperate for a battlefield victory near the first anniversary of its invasion of Ukraine.
