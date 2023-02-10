Read full article on original website
‘It Will Be Suicide’: Russian Troops Reportedly Ordered to Repeat Their Failed Bid to Take Kyiv
The Kremlin has reportedly ordered top military brass to make another attempt to seize Kyiv as part of a massive new offensive—a directive that has sent military officers into a state of panic. Citing a source close to Russia’s Defense Ministry, the independent outlet iStories reported on Friday that even the Russian troops ordered to take part in the assault believe it will fail miserably. “Plans to go for Kyiv again are really being drawn up, but only because the country’s leadership is demanding it. No one believes in the realization of these plans, it will be suicide,” the source was quoted saying, adding that many were worried about where Ukrainian forces might launch a new counter-offensive. In the same breath, however, the source cautioned that some rumors about where Moscow was preparing to attack from next were part of a disinformation campaign. He said claims of a new offensive from Belarus were meant to simply force Ukraine’s military to deploy troops in that direction while new attacks spring up elsewhere.Read more at The Daily Beast.
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
Ukraine Situation Report: Possible Tu-141 Strike Deep In Russia Shows Repurposed Warhead
via TwitterRussia reported another attempted Tu-141 drone attack deep inside its borders, the latest in a series of such incidents.
China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia
As Kyiv pushes the West for more advanced weapons, China's top diplomat to the EU said Beijing was worried about the war with Russia escalating.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Ukraine Russia news - live: Germany stalls Leopard tanks for Kyiv as 14 killed in helicopter crash
Germany has stalled sending top-tier Leopard tanks to Ukraine for now and has likely imposed a precondition asking the US to send its own tanks, a government source aware of the discussions in Berlin has said, in a massive setback to the war-hit nation.Chancellor Scholz has stressed the condition about US tanks several times over pressure to send its own indigenous tanks in recent days behind closed doors, the German government source said.By doing so, Berlin has flexed its veto power in this latest move to deny Ukraine the superior Leopard tanks among the Nato, fielded by Nato-allied armies...
How a band of Ukraine civilians helped seal Russia's biggest defeat
KHERSON, Ukraine, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Ukrainian intelligence wanted confirmation last autumn that officers of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) overseeing the occupation of Kherson were staying in a small hotel on a back street of the southern port city.
'Little by little they are winning': Tide turns in key Ukraine city: Updates as Russian offensive begins.
Russia has begun its anticipated offensive in Ukraine, sending in thousands of additional troops, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.
The rise of Ukraine's 'iron general,' who transformed its army and became Putin's worst nightmare
Valerii Zaluzhnyi has successfully led the Ukrainian military against the Russian invasion by following a more Western model.
Ukraine Situation Report: Kyiv Says It Has No Defense Against Russia’s Kh-22 Missiles
Russian MoD ScreencapRussia's horrific Kh-22 missile attack on a Dnipro apartment complex highlights the need for better air defense systems, Ukraine says.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia launches overnight attack on Zaporizhzhia, officials say; Belarus begins air force drills with Russia – live
UK defence secretary makes statement to British parliament saying UK will provide tanks; State broadcaster says 40 people have died in missile attack
Russia Loses 5,000 Soldiers as Elite Brigade Suffers High Deaths: Ukraine
Russia allegedly suffered the losses after probing Ukraine's defense capabilities in Vuhledar.
Russia-Ukraine war: more than 100 soldiers returned to Kyiv in prisoner exchange
Announcement from Ukrainian president’s office follows Russian statement on 63 of its own soldiers
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine expects possible major Russian offensive this month, says defence minister
Oleksii Reznikov insists Kyiv has the ability to hold back Russian forces if new push comes for anniversary of start of invasion
Ukraine says two Russian missiles crossed into Romania and Moldova
KYIV, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Two Russian missiles crossed into Romanian and Moldovan airspace before entering Ukraine on Friday, the top Ukrainian general said. Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, said two Kaliber missiles launched from the Black Sea had entered Moldovan airspace, then flew into Romanian airspace, before entering Ukraine.
US Officials Identify Mystery Objects Shot Down Over Alaska, Canada
Over the weekend, two mystery objects hovering over Alaska and Canada were blown out of the sky. And now, it appears we have answers. Sorry, it’s not aliens. According to ABC, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer revealed that these two recent objects were balloons. Yes, they are suspected to be of the same origin as the one that captivated America during its trek across the country last week.
After Russian missile hits apartment building, killing 23, Putin hails "good dynamic" in Ukraine conflict.
This weekend, Russia fired many S-400 missiles, most of which were intercepted by Ukrainian defenses. On Sunday, after Russian missiles murdered 23 people in a Dnipro apartment building, Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the "good dynamics" of his continuing assault on Ukraine.
Russian Company Offers 5M-Rouble Bounty To Destroy Western-Made Tanks in Ukraine
A Russian business is offering a five million rouble ($72,000) bounty to the first soldier who destroys or captures western-made tanks in Ukraine. What Happened: Fores, a Urals-based company, announced a cash prize for the first Russian army personnel who would destroy German-made Leopard 2 or U.S.-made Abrams tanks in Ukraine, reported Reuters.
Why the U.S. and Europe haven’t given Ukraine any warplanes yet
Ukraine’s urgent request for western warplanes to boost its war capabilities against Russia poses a host of challenges that make an early delivery of such aircraft unlikely, experts said Thursday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his call on allies Wednesday to provide his country with air power to combat the Russian invasion in an historic address to the British parliament.
Ukraine Situation Report: This May Be Russia’s First Kamikaze Drone Boat Attack
Twitter ScreencapIf confirmed, the attack on a bridge south of Odesa would mark the first known use of this type of weapon by Russian forces.
