Pinetops, NC

Comments / 1

UCANTHANLDATRUFF!
3d ago

Satan is out there stalking like a roaring lion. Waiting to see who he can devour. Brothers and sisters, we have to protect ourselves with the armory of God. Prayers for all🙏🏽🙏🏽

Reply
2
 

WITN

Rocky Mount man injured in officer-involved shooting now in jail

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot by a Rocky Mount police officer is out of the hospital and now in jail. Antonio Wilkins, Sr. was released from ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville on Sunday. The man was taken into custody and officially charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by felon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Police searching for endangered Wilson woman

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for your help in locating an endangered woman who was last seen leaving an Eastern Carolina hospital. Wilson police said Isis Eaton walked out of Wilson Medical Center on Saturday. The 22-year-old woman was wearing yellow pants, a white shirt, and a blue...
WILSON, NC
WNCT

Onslow County Sheriff’s Office seeking suspect in shooting

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting on Monday that sent a man who was driving to the hospital. Deputies responded at around 1:24 p.m. to a 911 call that a 20-year-old man had been shot while driving along New Bern Highway. The man, who has not been identified, […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Fourth man wanted in Rocky Mount motel attempted robbery found, arrested

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The fourth wanted suspect in a deadly attempted robbery at a motel earlier this month has been found and arrested. Montavis Jones, 25, who police considered armed and dangerous, was arrested in Roanoke Rapids, according to Rocky Mount police. He is charged with common-law robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating death

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department is investigating a death. Goldsboro police say they responded to the 100 block of W. Oak St. around 9:05 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive person. Officers and Wayne County EMS arrived at the scene, where the person was pronounced dead.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Family of slain Raleigh police officer receives Back the Blue donation

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The family of fallen Raleigh police officer Gabriel Torres received funds on Saturday from a GoFundMe organized by Back the Blue NC. Last October, Torres was heading to work when he was killed in the Hedingham mass shooting. Back the Blue NC set up a GoFundMe page to benefit Torres’ wife and daughter.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Massive Wayne County fire expected to burn for next few days

DUDLEY, N.C. (WITN) - A massive fire in Wayne County is expected to continue to burn for the next few days. The fire broke out early Saturday at National Salvage and Service Corp on Old Mount Olive Highway. The company recycles old railroad ties. Authorities say the fire remains contained,...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
newsnationnow.com

Raleigh police release footage of Williams’ death in custody

(NewsNation) — Raleigh, North Carolina, Police released body and dashboard video footage Friday showing the arrest of Darryl Williams, who died after officers repeatedly used stun guns on him. Williams, 32, died in the Raleigh Police’s custody after officers fired stun guns at him three times on Jan. 17,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 arrested, 1 wanted in Rocky Mount motel robbery: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said that as of Friday, three out of four suspects were caught by law enforcement for their roles in a motel robbery on Sunday. CBS 17 previously reported Damien Williams, 20, was killed in a motel shooting at the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Roanoke Rapids murder suspect turns himself in

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for murder in Roanoke Rapids has turned himself into the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Monquette Douglas was served with a warrant for the murder of Quameisha Branch. His first court appearance is Monday, Feb. 13. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief B.L....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Wilson County to undergo fire hydrant testing

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina fire department will be testing the fire hydrants in Wilson County’s Southeast Water District. Beginning Monday, February 13th, East Nash’s Volunteer Fire Department will be conducting fire hydrant testing. Fire hydrant testing may cause temporary inconveniences such as an expected reduction...
WILSON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount police investigating after 4-year-old dies at hospital

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old died after being transported to a hospital. On Thursday, officers responded to the 2200 block of Hurt Drive shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The child was transported to...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Officers ask for help finding Belk thieves

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Officers are looking for two women they say stole from a department store earlier this month. The items taken on February 1 included some jewelry, boots, and a purse, totaling just under $500 in value. It happened at the Belk at 375 Western Blvd. One suspect...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

