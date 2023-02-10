ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

Louisiana pastor to nominate Barber for second term as SBC president

LAKE CHARLES, La. (BP) – Trinity Baptist Church pastor Steven James announced Monday (Feb. 13) his intent to re-nominate Texas pastor Bart Barber for SBC president at the 2023 SBC Annual Meeting in New Orleans this June. Barber was elected to the position for the first time at last summer’s gathering in Anaheim.
LOUISIANA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

BC-Cash Prices, 1st Ld-Writethru,0343

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Monday.  Broilers national comp wtd av  1.2150     1.2119.  Eggs large white NY Doz.    2.29       2.29.  Flour hard winter KC cwt   23.35      22.75...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
kentuckytoday.com

Ky. gets $10 million settlement with pelvic mesh device company

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Monday a nearly $10 million settlement with Ethicon, which manufactures pelvic mesh surgical devices, in a lawsuit that included allegations of deceptive marketing practices. Under the terms of the agreement, Ethicon, which is a subsidiary of Johnson and Johnson,...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Georgia bill would allow state to create homeless camps

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia cities and counties could be compelled to enforce bans on public camping or sleeping by homeless people under a bill moving forward in the state Senate. The measure would also create a structure for the state to designate camping areas for homeless people, and calls...
GEORGIA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Officials urge lead tests for kids of MN ammo plant workers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials have urged workers at the Federal Ammunition company plant in Anoka to get their children tested for lead exposure after four kids with family members who work there were found to have elevated levels of lead in their blood. The Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Dog bite legislation introduced

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – To reduce the number of vicious-dog attacks in Kentucky, legislation has been filed that would keep pet owners from having any dog for five years if their current or previous animal is involved in more than two dog-biting incidents. Rep. Chad Aull, D-Lexington, worked on...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy