Read full article on original website
Related
Russia warns it will ‘gain world’s attention’ on first anniversary of Ukraine war
Russia’s top diplomat issued a chilling warning Thursday that Moscow “will do everything” to “gain the world’s attention” on the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine — as the Kremlin was said to be preparing to launch a new offensive with up to 500,000 conscripts. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that Moscow would take great measures to overshadow anti-Russia events allegedly being planned by the West to mark the war’s anniversary on Feb. 24. “Our diplomacy will do everything to ensure that the anti-Russian sabbaths planned for the end of February — as if timed to coincide with the...
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Former U.S. generals explain how 100 U.S. Abrams and German Leopard 2 tanks can help Ukraine beat Russia
President Biden on Wednesday announced that the U.S. will send Ukraine 31 advanced M1 Abrams battle tanks, following Germany's decision to supply Kyiv with at least 14 Leopard 2 tanks and Britain 14 of its Challenger 2 tanks. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, a former tank commander and head of U.S. forces in Europe, told CNN that once you add in other donated Leopard tanks from Europe, Ukraine will probably get 100 to 150 German-made battle tanks within two to three months, followed by the 31 Abrams in six to eight months. Will that really help Ukraine? Ukraine had requested more...
There's a sense that another turning point is approaching in Russia's war in Ukraine
Russia's mass mobilization, looming offensive and missile-borne terror against civilians is triggering fresh calls for even greater Western lethal aid to Ukraine, days after leaders signed off on their latest package that included the first tanks.
China-U.S. War Odds 'Decreasing' as Xi Watches Russia: Ex-NATO Chief
"President Xi is watching the Russian debacle in Ukraine and will likely be more cautious as a result," James Stavridis said on Saturday.
A key ally of Putin said he wants to invade Poland next, ignoring Russia's inability to capture Ukraine
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said it was his intention to turn to Poland after Ukraine, while predicting that the Ukraine war will end this year.
Why U.S. is Revealing Location of Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Russia
Pictures showing details of the ARC Integrity being loaded with the Bradleys sparked questions on social media.
China weighs in on the war in Ukraine, pushing Europe to stop trying to get Kyiv a 'complete victory' over Russia
As Kyiv pushes the West for more advanced weapons, China's top diplomat to the EU said Beijing was worried about the war with Russia escalating.
Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Most Dangerous Path' in Ukraine
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
msn.com
Putin's men are sick of fighting: Why 600 Russian soldiers in Luhansk region rebelled
Slide 1 of 19: Roughly 600 mobilized Russian soldiers in the Luhansk region refused to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine and were returned to Russia according to a report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. How bad are things getting for Russia's mobilized soldiers?. Roughly...
Russia Ukraine news: Putin unleashes furious response to US and Germany tank deal
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
Why Hasn’t Putin Used Nuclear Weapons?
Russian President Vladimir Putin has loudly and repeatedly warned that he could use nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine. But Putin has now suffered three major strategic defeats, losing the battles for Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson. And Ukrainian forces continue to attack his military in the provinces he illegally annexed, and have even launched long-range attacks deep within Russia proper.So why hasn’t he used nuclear weapons to reverse his defeats?On the day he invaded Ukraine, Putin warned: “No matter who tries to stand in our way… they must know that Russia will respond immediately, and the consequences will be...
Videos show Russians losing dozens of armored vehicles in Ukrainian ambush
Graphic drone footage appears to show dozens of Russian armored vehicles getting ambushed and destroyed during a single botched attack near the coal-mining town of Vuhledar in eastern Ukraine, which Moscow’s forces have been trying to capture for months. Vuhledar, a Ukrainian stronghold at the strategic intersection between the eastern and southern front lines, has seen some of the bloodiest fighting of the war as the Kremlin is gearing up for a decisive offensive on the eastern front. Based on the newly released video evidence, a column of dozens of tanks and armored vehicles was lost or damaged last week, with...
Battle for Bakhmut Rages as Ukraine Claims 'Great Losses' for Russia
"Russians are leveling Bakhmut to the ground, killing everyone they can reach," a Donetsk official said
U.S. Preparing for Direct Confrontation With Russia in the Arctic
The U.S. government has warned that the war in Ukraine has "raised geopolitical tensions in the Arctic"
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia warns Israel against providing arms to Ukraine: 'Will lead to an escalation of this crisis'
Russia on Wednesday took aim at Israel and warned it not to get involved in the war in Ukraine by providing defense weaponry.
Centre Daily
Russia Loses World’s Largest Nuclear Submarine
The Russian Navy has confirmed it has decommissioned its nuclear-powered strategic submarine Dmitry Donskoy, which formed part of Moscow's formidable Cold War weapon system. There had been speculation for months about the fate of the Typhoon-class submarine, which had been launched in 1980. In 2021, Russia's state news agency Tass reported that the strategic missile cruiser would stay in service until 2026.
Putin's Soldiers Are Dying Faster Than Russian Analysts Can Count
Ukraine claimed Tuesday that Russia has seen the deadliest 24 hours since the war began, with the death of 1,030 Russian troops overnight.
Comments / 0