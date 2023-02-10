A couple in Las Vegas built an Italian cobblestone street in the backyard of their mansion. It comes with fake storefronts and it's on the market for $6.5 million — check it out.

"Via Di Pietra," the name the Stones gave their street, is written on a sign above the staircase that leads to the backyard. Avia Media Group

A Las Vegas mansion is on the market for $6.5 million — and it comes with an Italian street in the backyard.

Owners Lara and David Stone said they created the street as an homage to Italy and Italian culture .

There are rooms behind the fake storefronts, which can be accessed via sliding doors.

The exterior of the mansion. Avia Media Group

Ever wondered what it's like to take a vacation in your own home? Just ask Lara and David Stone, Las Vegas residents who built a replica of an Italian street in their backyard.

The six-bedroom mansion was completed in 2011 and it sits on a 0.6-acre lot in a gated community known as The Ridges, per the listing .

When the Stones were building their house, they added a lightwell to their basement — which was located under the backyard, Lara Stone told Insider.

The area at the bottom of the lightwell was enclosed, and the couple didn't like that it was plain, Stone said: "We wanted to do something unusual with it."

The idea for the street came about when Lara's mother, an interior designer, chanced upon a French street scene painted on the side of a shopping center wall, Stone said.

"She suggested we do something like that in the space," she added.

But instead of France, the couple opted for an Italian street scene, Stone said: "We have visited the country multiple times and have loved everything about it."

The Italian street comes with cobblestone floors, fake storefronts, and even cafe tables. Avia Media Group

Take a stroll down the replica street and you'll notice just how real it looks — there are cobblestone floors, fake storefronts with windows and doors, and quaint little cafe tables.

The couple named their little Italian street "Via Di Pietra," which translates to "Stone Street" — a nod to their last name.

Even the fake stores on the street are named after their children, Stone said.

"Ristorante Jaredino" is inspired by their son Jared, while the wine and cheese shop "Chez Andre" is named after their son Andy, Stone added. Their daughter, Allison, lends her name to the chocolate store on the street, "Allison Cioccolato."

The Italian street also has a fountain. Avia Media Group

The Stones don't have any Italian heritage. Their street was created as an homage to the country and its culture.

The materials used to build the street scene were sourced locally, she said.

"The design process began early into the building of the home," Stone added. "It took about a year and a half to order materials and furnish the home."

Behind the fake storefronts are actual rooms. Avia Media Group

The storefronts aren't just for show — hidden behind them are actual rooms, including a wine cellar and a home theater.

"Every person who has visited our home reacts positively to the Italian street," Stone said. "It has always been fun to host a party downstairs, where people could come in and out of the house and enjoy sitting in this outdoor area."

The rest of the house also features strong European design influences, with mahogany wood floors and coffered ceilings. Avia Media Group

Despite their fond memories of the space, the Stones are now selling the mansion for $6.5 million.

"The house has been a beautiful, loving, and spacious home in which we could raise our children. They are all now going to college and forging their own paths, so it is time to downsize," Stone said.

The Stones bought the land for $1.25 million in 2008, per listing records . They first listed the property for sale in March 2022 for $7.25 million. The mansion was taken off the market two weeks later and relisted again in February for $6.5 million.

Houses in The Ridges have a median listing home price of $2 million, per data from real-estate platform Realtor.com . There are currently 51 single-family homes for sale in the area , with prices ranging from $801,286 to $11.99 million.

The Stones' $6.5 million mansion is in the mid-price range.

One of the bedrooms in the house. Avia Media Group

The sprawling 9,771-square-foot home comes with a primary suite and five ensuite bedrooms.

"The home was built to not only be extraordinarily beautiful but as a highly functional family home," Michele Sullivan, the listing agent from Douglas Elliman, told Insider.

Other amenities in the house include a pool, an outdoor fire pit, and a basketball court, per the listing.

The mansion is also situated at the edge of Red Rock Canyon , a National Conservation area within the Mojave Desert known for its red rock formations, per Google Maps .

The outdoor fire pit. Avia Media Group

Based on her recent observations of the Nevada luxury property market, Sullivan thinks that the buyer of this home will be someone from out of state.

"We are witnessing a huge influx of luxury buyers moving from California to Nevada for tax purposes," Sullivan said. "I feel like the buyer for this home will most likely be from California."

The study. Avia Media Group

Stone hopes that the next owner will appreciate the house and the Italian street they've attempted to recreate.

"Our larger hope was to produce a 'feeling' of being in Italy," Stone said. "This home was truly a pleasure to build and enjoy. It will remain a special part of our past."