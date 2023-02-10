Read full article on original website
2024 Volkswagen Atlas First Look Review: Less VR6, More Turbo
The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas has been around since the 2018 model year, but VW has kept it competitive with successive annual updates. Its powertrains were always a little behind the curve and that's now being addressed by dropping the low-output 235-horsepower 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder and the thirsty 276-hp VR6 and replacing them with a single 2.0-liter turbo option with 269 horsepower that should, in theory, offer VR6-like performance with four-cylinder-like economy. Standard tech is shored up, more driver assists are standard, and the interior gets a quality boost. The Atlas probably won't be long for this world in its current form and the 2024 updates will go a long toward seeing it through its twilight years with a strong final effort. Typical rivals in this class include the Honda Passport and more upper-class SUVs like the Kia Telluride and the new Mazda CX-90 - a class the Atlas is now aspiring to with its more premium finishes.
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe First Look Review: Killer Looks, Now More Sharply Focused
A quick review of the new 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLE Coupe that is due in the USA later this year reveals that Mercedes-AMG has enhanced its styling and added a fresh dollop of up-to-date in-car tech, as well as a revised engine with more torque. It's a typical mid-life nip and tuck, and Mercedes hopes that this will shore up this AMG Lite GLE's odds of launching a proper assault on the mid-size premium coupe-SUV market segment. It comes up against rivals such as the BMW X6, Porsche Cayenne Coupe, and Audi Q8, but in terms of both price and performance, it occupies a space exactly halfway between the normal X6 and the faster M60i, while competing with the top trim of the normal Q8 and the entry-level trim of the Cayenne Coupe on price - with both of these markedly down on power compared to the Merc. This is a potentially shrewd move, with none of these rivals having anything on offer that precisely matches the GLE 53. Just like any coupe-style SUV, it's not a very rational purchase, with the normal GLE 53 SUV being both more spacious and cheaper, but this kind of car is bought with the heart, not the head, and the racy roofline does have a lot more curbside appeal than that of its boxier sibling.
2022 Toyota Supra 2.0 Review: The Supra Simplified
Design | Comfort | Tech | Performance | Safety | Fuel Economy | Pricing | FAQ. The six-cylinder Toyota Supra doesn’t really have the same charm as something like a Porsche Cayman. As much as I like it, the Supra is still a little too heavy, a bit too soft, and for a while there, it didn’t come with a manual transmission. At least Toyota finally gave it a six-speed.
Mercedes Celebrates 22 Millionth Mercedes-Benz Vehicle To Roll Out Of Sindelfingen In Germany
The Mercedes-Benz Sindelfingen plant in Germany has been in operation since 1915 and has built the 22 millionth vehicle since it started keeping records in 1946. The landmark car is an EQS 580 4MATIC in Manufaktur Hyacinth Red Metallic paint. Sindelfingen also produces all variants of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. However, Mercedes is particularly proud of how quickly different models and drive variants were integrated into the running line without too much disruption. Deliveries of the S-Class rose to over 90,000 units in 2022, an increase of 5% over 2021. Mercedes produced 19,200 EQS models in 2022.
Here’s The List Of Hyundai And Kia Models Being Blacklisted By State Farm
Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have soared thanks to social media and a lack of engine immobilizers, and this has resulted in a handful of insurance companies refusing to cover affected models. Now we’re getting a better idea of which vehicles are being blacklisted as WWL has obtained a...
Is Ford in Serious Trouble?
Ford Motor Co. has seen its ups and down over the past year. It has had many recalls and low sales months. But does that mean the American company is in hot water? The post Is Ford in Serious Trouble? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Stop driving these old Honda models immediately, automaker warns
Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for its older vehicles due to a dangerous malfunction with their airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is warning car owners not to drive specific models of 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles with defective Takata...
Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023
Several automakers offer entry-level 4x4 pickup trucks. Find out the most affordable three. The post Here’s The Cheapest Full-Size 4WD Pickup Truck You Can Get in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why
While the Ford F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America, there are years to avoid with common problems throughout those years. The post Avoid Ford F-150 Pickups From These Years: Here’s Why appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford bids farewell to a best-seller in move epitomizing disruption
Rationalizing your business in an already high-cost, low-return industry in the midst of multiple paradigm shifts is no picnic. Look no further than Ford and its Fiesta. The almost 50-year-old subcompact has been one of Europe’s most popular models. Less than a decade ago, the automaker was celebrating it becoming the UK’s best-selling car of all time.
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
These Two Cars Are Stolen So Often Insurance Won't Cover Them
Progressive and State Farm have dropped some older Hyundai and Kia models after learning that a design flaw makes them easy to start without a key.
I drove electric SUVs from Kia, Hyundai, and Tesla — and I see why the Korean brands are gaining on Elon Musk
The Kia EV6 and Ioniq 5 deliver head-turning style, cool features, and great driving range. It's no wonder they're some of the trendiest Tesla rivals.
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Slide 1 of 16: Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles. Keep reading to check out which vehicles have the best life expectancy, based on the website’s analysis of more than 14.9 million cars sold in 2021. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
The Tiny Toyota Car That Runs Forever
Looking for a small Toyota that costs less than a Corolla or Camry but can run just as long if properly maintained? Then you will want to see this Mechanic’s review on why he recommends one of Toyota’s smallest Japanese-made models. Fuel Efficient and Long Lasting. When it...
Tesla's Latest Battery Breakthrough Will Change The Battery Game
In a groundbreaking revelation, researchers at the Tesla-funded battery research center at Dalhousie University have discovered the cause of lithium-ion batteries' tendency to self-discharge. This simple yet profound finding has the potential to increase the life expectancy of batteries and revolutionize the electric vehicle industry. Responding to reader comments regarding...
Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck
The 2023 Toyota Corolla brings hybrid fuel economy and optional AWD to Toyota's cheapest new car. The Corolla has top-tier value in the segment. The post Cheapest New Toyota Car Offers Serious Bang for Your Buck appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Evidence Suggests Toyota Is Building A Century SUV To Compete With The BMW X5
Rumors suggesting that Toyota will soon introduce a Century SUV are gaining traction, with Nikkei Asia(NA) reporting that the automaker will launch its latest range-topper by the end of the year. If you're not aware, the Century nameplate is legendary in luxury car circles and is affixed to Toyota's finest...
The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com
The success of the 2023 Ford Maverick is no secret. Find out what award it is taking home now. The post The Best Pickup Truck of 2023 According to Cars.com appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
