New York City, NY

Albany Herald

Refreshed Jets to take on confident Kraken

After losing three of their four games before entering the NHL's All-Star break in late January, the Winnipeg Jets needed to refuel. An 11-day break seems to have done just that.
Albany Herald

Devils take aim at cellar-dwelling Blue Jackets

Although the New Jersey Devils are earning plenty of points lately, the one they were unable to get Saturday left them feeling slightly disappointed and frustrated. On Tuesday, the Devils will hope to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in six weeks when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.
NEWARK, NJ
Albany Herald

Lawson Crouse scores twice, Coyotes top Preds

Lawson Crouse scored two goals including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Nick Schmaltz scored a goal for the third straight game...
NASHVILLE, TN
Albany Herald

Canadiens eye third straight win, face last-place Blackhawks

After two consecutive victories, the Montreal Canadiens will aim to match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. As modest as a three-game win streak might be, the Canadiens will take any achievement they can get amidst a difficult season. Montreal's 22-27-4 record puts the team in last place in the Atlantic Division, and six teams sit between the Canadiens and the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.
CHICAGO, IL
Albany Herald

Coyotes sit trade candidate Jakob Chychrun for week

After he sat out the Arizona Coyotes' game Saturday due to what his team described as "trade-related reasons," defenseman Jakob Chychrun will continue to be a healthy scratch this week as Arizona negotiates a deal. "(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny told...
ARIZONA STATE
Albany Herald

Hurricanes, Capitals aim for more consistency out of break

It's a big week for the Carolina Hurricanes, meaning they will want to start playing their best hockey soon. After a rough beginning to the resumption of their schedule after the All-Star break, the Hurricanes take on the host Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
RALEIGH, NC
Albany Herald

Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers stop Wild in shootout

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves -- including two on breakaways -- and he added two more stops in a shootout as the Florida Panthers defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Saint Paul, Minn. Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout for Florida, which got a goal in regulation...
MINNESOTA STATE
Albany Herald

Senators rally late, stun Flames in overtime

Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday. Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.
Albany Herald

Sharks hope to build on momentum, host Pens

The San Jose Sharks likely do not have enough games left on their schedule to make a move into the top half of the Pacific Division, but coach David Quinn's club is showing signs of improved play and good results. Riding in seventh place in the eight-team division, the Sharks...
SAN JOSE, CA
Albany Herald

Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings

The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Magic hand slumping Bulls fourth straight loss

Paolo Banchero scored 22 points and Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner added 18 points apiece to help the visiting Orlando Magic defeat the slumping Chicago Bulls 100-91 on Monday night. Chicago matched a season high with its fourth straight defeat despite a game-high 26 points from Zach LaVine. Orlando led...
ORLANDO, FL

