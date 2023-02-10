Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilMillburn, NJ
McDonalds Smackdown Near Yankee StadiumBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Another Hit-And-Run Incident In Jersey City Left a 39-Year-Old Woman In Critical ConditionAbdul GhaniJersey City, NJ
An 88-year-old man's fight to keep the home he bought in 1969Sara IrshadBrooklyn, NY
Missing Kindergarten Teacher Found Dead In Shallow Grave, 1 Arrested. Check The Entire Episode Here.Daily DigestKearny, NJ
Albany Herald
Refreshed Jets to take on confident Kraken
After losing three of their four games before entering the NHL's All-Star break in late January, the Winnipeg Jets needed to refuel. An 11-day break seems to have done just that.
Albany Herald
Devils take aim at cellar-dwelling Blue Jackets
Although the New Jersey Devils are earning plenty of points lately, the one they were unable to get Saturday left them feeling slightly disappointed and frustrated. On Tuesday, the Devils will hope to avoid consecutive losses for the first time in six weeks when they visit the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Albany Herald
Lawson Crouse scores twice, Coyotes top Preds
Lawson Crouse scored two goals including what proved to be the game-winner early in the third period and Karel Vejmelka made 29 saves to lead the visiting Arizona Coyotes to a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Nick Schmaltz scored a goal for the third straight game...
Albany Herald
Canadiens eye third straight win, face last-place Blackhawks
After two consecutive victories, the Montreal Canadiens will aim to match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. As modest as a three-game win streak might be, the Canadiens will take any achievement they can get amidst a difficult season. Montreal's 22-27-4 record puts the team in last place in the Atlantic Division, and six teams sit between the Canadiens and the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.
Albany Herald
Coyotes sit trade candidate Jakob Chychrun for week
After he sat out the Arizona Coyotes' game Saturday due to what his team described as "trade-related reasons," defenseman Jakob Chychrun will continue to be a healthy scratch this week as Arizona negotiates a deal. "(Chychrun) will remain out of the lineup until something happens," Arizona coach Andre Tourigny told...
Albany Herald
Hurricanes, Capitals aim for more consistency out of break
It's a big week for the Carolina Hurricanes, meaning they will want to start playing their best hockey soon. After a rough beginning to the resumption of their schedule after the All-Star break, the Hurricanes take on the host Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.
Albany Herald
Sergei Bobrovsky, Panthers stop Wild in shootout
Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves -- including two on breakaways -- and he added two more stops in a shootout as the Florida Panthers defeated the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Saint Paul, Minn. Anton Lundell and Aleksander Barkov scored in the shootout for Florida, which got a goal in regulation...
Albany Herald
Senators rally late, stun Flames in overtime
Tim Stutzle scored 1:55 into overtime to cap off a four-point night and give the Ottawa Senators a 4-3 comeback win over the visiting Calgary Flames on Monday. Down 3-1 with 2:14 of regulation time remaining, the Senators equalized on two goals within a 46-second span. Drake Batherson pounced on a loose puck at 17:46 of the third period, and Alex DeBrincat's bad-angle shot found its way into the net at the 18:32 mark.
Albany Herald
Sharks hope to build on momentum, host Pens
The San Jose Sharks likely do not have enough games left on their schedule to make a move into the top half of the Pacific Division, but coach David Quinn's club is showing signs of improved play and good results. Riding in seventh place in the eight-team division, the Sharks...
Albany Herald
Pacific Division's best clash as Suns meet Kings
The Phoenix Suns' Kevin Durant era has opened at a more deliberate pace, with the star forward serving as more of a celebrity and spectator than basketball player so far. With Durant still not ready to hit the court in the desert, the new Western Conference favorite welcomes fellow newcomers T.J. Warren and Darius Bazley to the team at home Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.
Albany Herald
Columnist Says KD Trade Might Be Worst in Arizona Sports History
The Suns landed 13-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal with the Nets this past week. The move has been widely praised by pundits and boosted Phoenix back into conversation about teams capable of competing for an NBA title this year.
Albany Herald
Report: LaMarcus Aldridge to work out for Mavericks
LaMarcus Aldridge is eyeing another return to the NBA. The free agent forward/center will work out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, ESPN reported Monday night.
Albany Herald
Magic hand slumping Bulls fourth straight loss
Paolo Banchero scored 22 points and Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner added 18 points apiece to help the visiting Orlando Magic defeat the slumping Chicago Bulls 100-91 on Monday night. Chicago matched a season high with its fourth straight defeat despite a game-high 26 points from Zach LaVine. Orlando led...
