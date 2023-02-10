After two consecutive victories, the Montreal Canadiens will aim to match their longest winning streak of the season when they host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday. As modest as a three-game win streak might be, the Canadiens will take any achievement they can get amidst a difficult season. Montreal's 22-27-4 record puts the team in last place in the Atlantic Division, and six teams sit between the Canadiens and the final Eastern Conference wild-card berth.

