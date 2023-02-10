Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
Riot hits Aurelion Sol and Annie with significant hotfix nerfs after recent Patch 13.3 release
It’s only been a couple of days since Aurelion Sol hit League of Legends‘ live servers, but he is already getting some nerfs from Riot Games developers due to his immense power on the Summoner’s Rift. In a new hotfix, lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison revealed a...
dotesports.com
The 10 strongest LoL champions heading into Patch 13.3
Not even two months have passed since the start of League of Legends season 13, and we’re already seeing two major meta shifts. Following the preseason changes and the important fighter and ADC item updates, it’s now time for yet another transition with the engage support buffs in conjunction with ranged support nerfs.
dotesports.com
Aurelion Sol gets a smashing LoL buff in another dev troll meme
If anything, the League of Legends community excels at two things—complaining about the state of the game and creating ingenious memes. After not even a full week in the game, the new and improved version of Aurelion Sol has already gone through a cycle of being overpowered, nerfed, and lastly, memed.
dotesports.com
Apex Legends resurrection? Leaks suggest one character will be ‘reborn’
Season 16 of Apex Legends is only a few days away, and it promises to be one of the biggest seasons the developers at Respawn have ever cooked up for their players. There isn’t a new character coming up, with the devs taking an off-season in order to ship a huge number of changes to existing characters, game modes, the user interface, and more.
dotesports.com
Overwatch 2 players are united in their hate for the game’s most ‘useless’ item
Overwatch 2’s cosmetics got a huge overhaul in comparison to the game’s original model, where every type of unlock could be earned for free through gameplay alone. In contrast, Overwatch 2 has introduced a paid Battle Pass, a rotational shop, and even more ways for players to spend real money in-game. In addition, there are now more different types of cosmetics than in the original game. While some of these are awesome, like weapon charms and new emotes, one new cosmetic type has disappointed players since the game’s release.
dotesports.com
LoL devs still want to make top lane ‘more fun’ and bot lane nerfs may actually be the key
League of Legends is one of those games where nothing ever really stays the same. And with every patch and hotfix out of Riot Games studios, there are buffs, nerfs, and adjustments players have to adapt to if they want to win. For the most part, these changes help balance...
dotesports.com
For perhaps the first time, Doublelift actually thinks another LCS ADC is better than him
On Feb. 10, League of Legends fans witnessed a clash between bot lane titans—Doublelift and Prince, as 100 Thieves and FlyQuest faced off against each other. It was FlyQuest who triumphed, with Prince’s Kai’sa securing the spotlight with 11 kills to his name. Even Doublelift praised his opponent’s performance and acknowledged Prince is currently better than him.
dotesports.com
Riot and Amazon appear to end LoL Prime Gaming capsule collaboration
A monthly perk that many League of Legends players looked forward to may be gone for good without any indication that this was coming. There will no longer be capsules given to League of Legends players through Prime Gaming after the current reward period ends, according to a conversation that YouTube creator Matty Love Gaming had with an Amazon employee. This would mark the end of a nearly two-year-long program, where Amazon Prime members were able to redeem monthly capsules for League full of RP, champion shards, a skin, and more.
dotesports.com
NRG Ardiis praises FNS’ performance in first match of VCT LOCK//IN: ‘His calling was unbelievable’
NRG successfully took down KOI today in the opening match of the VALORANT LOCK//IN tournament—and star player Ardiis commemorated his in-game leader’s calling. Ardiis told Dot Esports that in-game leader FNS’ calling was “unbelievable” and he contrasted his style to that of his former IGL Ange1 at FunPlus Phoenix, the team that won Masters Copenhagen in July 2022.
dotesports.com
TFT Set 8 NA Corrupted Cup: Standings, players, and format
The path to the Teamfight Tactics Set Eight World Championship in North America continued through the Corrupted Cup, showcasing four players earning a direct invite to the Monsters’ Attack! Mid-Set Finale. Scheduled over the course of four days and two weekends, the Corrupted Cup featured the top-ranking TFT Set...
dotesports.com
Former OpTic core shines in NRG debut at VCT LOCK//IN
The first match of the official 2023 VCT season kicked off today in São Paulo, Brazil, where the best VALORANT players in the world have converged for the start of the franchised league. The tournament’s first matchup was between two heavyweights, North America’s NRG and EMEA’s KOI. Both teams...
dotesports.com
Melee supports to get helping hand in League Patch 13.4 as Riot looks to balance bot lane role
The League of Legends Patch 13.4 preview has been revealed, with more than twenty champions receiving changes, which makes it one of the season’s most extensive patches. According to top dev Riot Phroxon, who posted this week’s League preview on Twitter, the planned changes should help balance ranged vs. melee supports in the bot lane.
dotesports.com
Newly reworked Aurelion Sol temporarily disabled on League servers due to ‘in-game issues’
Aurelion Sol has been temporarily disabled on live League of Legends servers, Riot Games has informed players. A message on the League of Legends client reads “We have temporarily disabled the following champion due to in-game issues and are currently working on a resolution: Aurelion Sol.”. Aurelion Sol’s long-anticipated...
dotesports.com
Despite regional rivalries, the VCT is more global than ever and Riot is happily embracing it
As the worldwide VALORANT scene prepares for VCT LOCK//IN, the first tournament of the franchised league, more players from around the globe are getting the chance to compete on the biggest stage. Throughout the past two years, one of the biggest rivalries in all of VALORANT has been the regional...
dotesports.com
CS:GO breaks 3-year-old player count record following the release of Revolution Case
CS:GO has reached a new record of concurrent players today, boasting a peak of 1,320,219 today, according to a Steam stat site, SteamDB. It beat the previous record by around 12,000 players, set in April 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic had its peak worldwide. Back then, 1,305,714 players were recorded enjoying CS:GO at the same time.
dotesports.com
NRG to take down KOI, Giants to get first blood: George’s VCT LOCK//IN predictions for day one
After months of a grueling wait with roster changes and off-season tournaments, we’ve finally got another international VALORANT event. Today one of the favorites for the tournament, NRG, are set to face off against KOI in the first round while Giants take on DetonatioN FocusMe. As the bracket is a single elimination format, two of these teams will go home after one match—brutal.
dotesports.com
MAD Lions stand one match away from LEC Winter playoff qualification after surviving tough test from Astralis
In a series that was far more competitive than anyone could have predicted, Astralis gave MAD Lions a scare in the opening match of Group B for the LEC Winter Split. In the end, though, it was MAD Lions who prevailed, living up to their billing as the favorite of the matchup.
dotesports.com
Quinn names best Dota 2 players in the scene right now, and there’s one huge snub
Gaimin Gladiators mid laner Quinn has played well since moving from North America to Europe. He helped his team finish second in the Western Europe DPC 2023 with five wins, and is relishing what he claims is a higher level of skill and competition. As for who he believes the...
dotesports.com
How to unlock the Tempus Torrent in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2
In each season of Call of Duty, new content helps keep the game fresh, and a lot of it is free for players to enjoy. In Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, this means new weapons to unlock and level up. With a total of five weapons joining MW2 and...
dotesports.com
Where to use the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key in DMZ
While you can get by with suboptimal loot in a regular Warzone match, doing so will be significantly harder in DMZ. The high-stakes nature of the game mode raises the importance of acquiring quality loot, and there are more than a few ways to get your hands on some valuable equipment.
