Bend city councilors being asked to approve issuing $40.1 million in bonds for various uses
Several major money matters come before Bend city councilors Wednesday evening, as well as a significant land-use hearing, but the most immediate funding request involves the city's plan to issue $40.1 million in bonds this May, for a variety of uses. The post Bend city councilors being asked to approve issuing $40.1 million in bonds for various uses appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Prineville home to one of earliest white children born in Oregon Territory
She was rescued before the Cayuse Indian attack at the Whitman Mission
Pilot Butte Taproom, Bend Poker Room brings new life to iconic dining spot
The former Pilot Butte Drive-In is busy once again, now the Pilot Butte Taproom, also known as the Bend Poker Room, which features plenty of poker games, pizza and a variety of beers. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and...
Dozens protest against fracked gas pipeline that cuts through Bend
A pending decision is sparking protest in Central Oregon. Dozens took the sidewalks of downtown Bend Friday afternoon to protest plans to expand the GTN XPress fracked gas pipeline. It runs from California to British Columbia and cuts through east Bend. Those against it worry about the increased pollution and...
Fire at The Podski in Bend leaves $8,000 in damages for food cart
The Bigfoot BBQ food cart in The Podski in Bend caught fire on Saturday afternoon, leaving $8,000 in damages. Bend Fire and Rescue got to the group of food trucks and carts on NW Arizona Avenue just before 2:15 p.m., within four minutes of the 911 call. Smoke was rising...
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
▶️ Dozens line up in the cold for free scoops for a year
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream continued their grand opening celebrations on Saturday. “We’ve been here since they closed last night. They closed at 10 and we got out around like 10:30 after the workers left, “ said Johnathan Curtis. Curtis was first in a long line of ice...
Deschutes Basin's water outlook has improved compared to last year, but we're not out of the woods, yet
Jefferson County still deep in drought but heading in the right direction
4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant
Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
Madras Police candidates all fail background checks
City back to square one to fill officer and police chief vacancies
Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools
Bend Senior High School was placed under lockdown on Thursday afternoon, according to students at the school, and law enforcement rushed to the scene and also reportedly headed to other schools as a precaution after a threat of violence. The post Threat prompts lockdown, heavy police presence at Bend Senior HS; officers also head to other area schools appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ticket buyers bemoan online prices
The line stretched about a quarter mile through the Old Mill Friday with hundreds people waiting for their Hayden Homes Amphitheater tickets. It was the general onsale for two huge acts — the legendary James Taylor and multi-Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. The general sale was one day after...
The Last Blockbuster in America, Located in Bend, Oregon, Has a Super Bowl Commercial (Sort of)
The last Blockbuster ever is in Bend, Oregon, and they want to remind us they exist.
▶️ Bend’s Centennial Logger holding white ‘Surveylance’ balloon
Current events have come to Bend’s Centennial Logger roundabout statue. The artwork has become famous for the costumes that anonymous people dress him up in, including a woman we profiled late last year. On Friday morning, the logger was holding a white balloon. Beneath him was a sign that...
Redmond police thank public for helping ID 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects; investigation continues
Redmond police this week thanked community members who saw the photos they released to the public and helped them identify a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts. The post Redmond police thank public for helping ID 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects; investigation continues appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ ‘Hundreds’ of homeless to be moved for Deschutes County land exchange
A land exchange deal from 2015 between the state of Oregon and Deschutes County has one more step: Clearing the homeless population off of 137 acres of land east of Redmond. “They don’t have the means of moving their trailers,” said Cody Ledbetter, a man that lives off of East Antler Avenue in his trailer. “They’ll lose a lot.”
Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte
A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch
Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking.
