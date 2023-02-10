ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Helens, OR

Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Channel 6000

How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
spokanepublicradio.org

ID legislative committee supports talks about merger with eastern Oregon

A proposal to begin talks to explore a merger between Idaho and much of eastern Oregon is moving ahead in the Idaho legislature. On Monday, a resolution that would authorize discussions between the two states’ legislatures advanced out of the State Affairs Committee. It moves next to the full House of Representatives.
OnlyInYourState

The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall

One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
wealthinsidermag.com

The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie

When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
thatoregonlife.com

A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast

Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
KGW

ODOT implementing project to make crosswalks safer

PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Department of Transportation has started an ambitious effort to make thousands of crosswalks across the state safer. Some will be modified, some even closed, to reach the goal. It's all part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Americans with Disabilities Act and Safe Crossing...
travelawaits.com

6 Charming Small Towns Not To Miss In Southwest Washington State

In Southwest Washington, visitors will find the undeveloped Willapa Bay with miles of pristine waterfront with nary a house in sight. The bay flows into the Pacific Ocean and a relatively unknown area of Washington known as the Cranberry Coast. In between are charming small towns that are just now being discovered as destinations for travel.
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider

Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
The Oregonian

Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships

Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
