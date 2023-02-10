Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Stabbing death in SE Portland ruled a suicide, snow expected Monday nightEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Fan Expo Portland 2023 (February 17-19)Last Stop AnimePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Treasures After Oregon Coast Storms: Old Glass Floats, Living Critters, Bedrock, Fossils, Agates
(Oregon Coast) – Once the storms are over, after the deluge of crazed waves and surf advisories, once things calm down: this is a great time to hit the beaches of the Oregon coast. (Agate Beach, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) A huge variety of possibilities can make for...
Oregon 6A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander The 6A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the seven district ...
Number of outdoor visits to Oregon state parks hits second highest number in 2022, but coastal trips down slightly
The number of people visiting Oregon’s outdoors plateaued just below record numbers in 2022 during another year of packed campgrounds and busy trailheads across the state. Oregon’s state park system recorded 52.2 million day visits and 2.97 million camper nights last year, the second-highest in the agency’s 100-year history.
ODOT plans to shut down a list of Portland crosswalks, citing safety concerns
All Oregon intersections are considered crosswalks, whether marked or not. The agency said it wants to guide pedestrians toward safer, marked crossings.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Mira Hayward, daughter of Oregon state Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, wins on ‘Jeopardy!’
The daughter of an Oregon politician and a Catlin Gabel School and Harvard grad, Mira Hayward has always been surrounded by intelligent people.
How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
Planning for date night? These are Portland’s 18 essential steakhouses
With Valentine’s Day less than a week away, couples are eager to celebrate their love by dining on expertly cooked steak, be it grilled, seared, broiled, sous vide or pan-fried.
Washington school district considers closures as student enrollment plummets
Seattle education officials are considering closing some public schools as student enrollment rates continue to plummet, forecasting big budget issues to come.
Possibly the coldest temperatures all winter: what to expect for upcoming road conditions
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After a peaceful winter season in the Rogue Valley, Oregonians can expect a change of weather. In the days coming up, there is a possible winter storm, which can cause snow. According to the U.S. National Weather services, snow levels around 3,000 feet will lower to the...
ID legislative committee supports talks about merger with eastern Oregon
A proposal to begin talks to explore a merger between Idaho and much of eastern Oregon is moving ahead in the Idaho legislature. On Monday, a resolution that would authorize discussions between the two states’ legislatures advanced out of the State Affairs Committee. It moves next to the full House of Representatives.
The Marvelous 2.9-Mile Trail In Oregon Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
One of the most beautiful waterfall hikes in Oregon is Koosah and Sahalie Falls near McKenzie Bridge in the Willamette National Forest. A lot of people know about it already, but there are a lot of people who haven’t heard of it, too. If you’ve never been, you’re really missing out. The trail to it is rated moderate and only has 360 feet of elevation gain along the way. If you’re looking for the perfect waterfall hike in Oregon, then you’ll love this one.
Celebrate Oregon’s Birthday With Free Admission to the Oregon Historical Society
This weekend, while most everyone will be focused on football, making a Valentine’s dinner reservation, or both, the Oregon Historical Society wants to remind everyone to make some time to show our state a little love. As any local trivia buff knows, Oregon became a state on Feb. 14—Valentine’s...
The Margin: This state has the most expensive pizza in the country — almost $27 for a plain cheese pie
When it comes to the price of pizza, Oregon is the state that busts the most wallets. A new study from Slice, the pizza-delivery app and technology platform, found that Oregon had the priciest pizza in the country, with the cost of a large cheese pie averaging $26.94 last year. That’s more than twice the price of a pizza in the state where it’s cheapest — Oklahoma, where a large cheese pie ran $12.70.
A Trail Of Tears And Blood: Hiking Amanda’s Trail On The Oregon Coast
Scenic, and dark. Beautiful, and haunting. Amanda’s trail on the Oregon coast is more than just a pretty spot to hike, it’s a place of reflection on Oregon’s dark history of forced relocation of native peoples. Visitors come here to hike in Oregon’s coastal rainforest, to see the brand new 142 foot suspension bridge, and to remember Amanda, a 50 year old Native American woman once forced to leave her home and march for 10 days barefoot over sharp basalt, leaving behind her a trail of blood and tears.
PORTLAND, Oregon — The Oregon Department of Transportation has started an ambitious effort to make thousands of crosswalks across the state safer. Some will be modified, some even closed, to reach the goal. It's all part of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Americans with Disabilities Act and Safe Crossing...
6 Charming Small Towns Not To Miss In Southwest Washington State
In Southwest Washington, visitors will find the undeveloped Willapa Bay with miles of pristine waterfront with nary a house in sight. The bay flows into the Pacific Ocean and a relatively unknown area of Washington known as the Cranberry Coast. In between are charming small towns that are just now being discovered as destinations for travel.
Oregon Senators Want Taxpayers To Refuse Financing Remote Employees Long-Distance Commutes. Union Leader Says Reconsider. Union Leader Says Reconsider
Oregon lawmakers are debating whether to pay state workers who reside in Hawaii to return to the state for periodic check-ins. Before the epidemic, several Oregon state workers lived in Washington, Idaho, California, and Nevada. They had to pay their way to state jobs. After the pandemic and remote work...
Westview, Newberg, McMinnville, Crater and Thurston lead the way at the OSAA cheerleading state championships
Oregon’s cheerleading state championships were held on Saturday at Oregon City High School, and eight state championships were handed out. With Class 6A split into two this season, a large and a small division, Newberg won its third state championship in a row as the Tigers won the 6A Small Traditional division with a final score of 108.5 points.
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
