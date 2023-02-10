ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ Star Raven Addresses SK Cheating on Her

By Whitney Danhauer
 3 days ago

Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3 brought together several single men and women hoping to find their soul mate without ever seeing them first. Five couples left the pods engaged , but only two of those actually said “I do” at the altar. SK Alagabada proposed to Raven Ross in the pods but ultimately chose not to marry her on their wedding day. At the reunion, fans learned the couple reunited after filming and began dating again. Unfortunately, allegations of SK cheating on Raven surfaced late in 2022. In After the Altar, Raven addresses SK’s cheating and the demise of their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZdEy_0kin9upO00
‘After the Altar’ star Raven addresses SK cheating on her in the final episode. | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

Rumors of SK cheating on Raven came to light in November 2022

Raven and SK both gushed about their newly-reignited relationship during the Love Is Blind reunion. Unfortunately, soon after the reunion premiered, a woman on TikTok posted images of her and SK together and claimed he cheated on Raven with her.

On Nov. 19, a woman who goes by the username @HannahBethStyle on TikTok posted a video filled with pictures and screenshots of messages exchanged between her and SK. She captioned the video, “This is my truth & the girls will not be silenced.”

The images showed Hannah Beth and SK traveling to destinations like Ibiza and London together. She reveals that she saw a text pop up on SK’s phone from a contact named “Fiancé,” and when she asked him about it, he told her he only did the show for money. However, her text messages with SK said otherwise.

In ‘After the Altar,’ Raven addresses SK’s cheating

When fans first catch up with Raven and SK during After the Altar, both seem happily in love. They explain their current long-distance situation and how they manage it. In one scene, Raven and SK meet up with his brother for lunch, and when Raven excuses herself from the table, SK confesses he wants to propose to Raven again.

Later, in the third episode of After the Altar, SK and his brother spend time picking out the perfect engagement ring. On his last night in town, SK takes Raven to dinner, where he has the rooftop decorated with flower petals, and he proposes. She excitedly says yes, but then the screen fades to black, and text pops up that reads, “A few months later, the engagement ended.”

Speaking to the camera, a tearful Raven says, “That really sucks. Since then a lot has changed. My world is completely different because SK cheated on me and now our relationship is over.”

Going into further detail about SK cheating on her, Raven describes her experience watching those scenes back now after everything that’s occurred.

“It’s so crazy to watch it back and remember my feelings then and, like, I was so happy. I really was so invested in the person that everyone saw and everyone loved. That’s the person I saw and loved everyday too. So, to see everything that has happened since then is so hard because that is not the person that I thought that I was with,” she says.

Raven calls SK’s cheating ‘a blessing in disguise’

However, Raven still manages to see the silver lining in the situation and assures audiences that she still believes in love.

Raven tells the cameras, “I cannot imagine opening up to someone like I opened up to SK. That’s always been my personal challenge. I know, whatever, it’s a blessing in disguise, and I can take that into another relationship. I know in my heart I still believe in love, of course.”

Comments / 0

