A roundabout project is coming to this small West Michigan community
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – A $6 million roundabout project is expected to make a five-street area in a city of about 5,200 people easier and safer to navigate once completed. The roundabout is planned to be constructed at the intersection of M-89 and M-40.
Jackson Y set to expand
JACKSON, MI — The Jackson YMCA is expecting to break ground on an expansion to its downtown facility in May. The capital campaign has wrapped up to raise money and most of the design work is complete. YMCA officials say in a press release they will start soliciting bids...
Kalamazoo County loses latest court battle in connection with a property dispute in Prairie View park
KALAMAZOO MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Kalamazoo County officials lost yet another decision regarding a dispute over a family-owned cottage inside Prairie View Park on Thursday. Kalamazoo County Circuit Court Judge Curtis Bell ruled that the county cannot take over the property via eminent domain guidelines. The dispute over the...
Neighborhood Mow and Maintenance Program returning after being paused by COVID-19
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Calhoun County Land Bank Authority announced on Monday it is re-introducing its Neighborhood Mow & Maintenance Program and is seeking applicants to assist with mowing and maintenance projects in Battle Creek and Albion. Community groups are encouraged to apply for the program to...
New info on Heather Kelley case, a sewage dispute in Battle Creek, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Health officials investigating sewage spillage at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. An investigation continues into raw sewage spilling within Emmett Township's Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Home Park. About 50 residents at the mobile home...
Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
Then and now: Finding the scars left by redlining in Grand Rapids
More than 80 years after the HOLC maps were released, the lines can still be seen in Grand Rapids.
After attorney fees, Kalamazoo County to receive almost $1.6 million from Meijer opioid settlement
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – While some counties have already received their money, Kalamazoo County is expected to soon receive nearly $1.6 million after Meijer reached a settlement related to opioid litigation. Meijer is expected to pay the county a total of $2,075,000, but after attorney fees, $1,556, 250...
2,500 jobs expected to be created with new BlueOval Battery Park Michigan to be built near Marshall
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Ford Motor Company Monday afternoon confirmed it will invest $3.5 billion to build a new electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall, saying the project will create 2,500 jobs and that the type of batteries being made will help lower the cost of EVs.
Late-week snowstorm agreed on by 3 best models, see where snow should fall
A classic storm track of a solid snow is what we will be tracking in Michigan weather this week. Let’s look at where the accumulating snow is projected to fall as of now. I look at two weather computer models and a few variations of those models for a snow forecast three to four days in the future.
Shooting at apartment in Ottawa County under investigation
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators are trying to determine what happened inside an apartment Saturday, Feb. 11, that is believed to be the scene of a shooting, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to an 11:32 p.m. report of shots fired at an apartment near 42nd Avenue...
1 arrested following break-in in Park Township
One person is in custody following a Saturday break-in in Park Township.
Kalamazoo business owes couple $78K for canceled wedding, court rules
KALAMAZOO, MI – A Kalamazoo business owes a couple nearly $80,000, the Michigan Appeals Court ruled. The Entertainment District, of which Ryan Reedy is the principal member, is ordered to pay Caitlin Clancy and Michael Hedge $78,273 after their May 16, 2020, wedding was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.
1 arrested, 1 sought after chase ends in crash near Spring Lake
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a multi-county police chase ended in a crash near Spring Lake Thursday night.
Dowagiac area man facing numerous charges in three counties after fleeing authorities
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Dowagiac area man faces several charges stemming from an incident Wednesday in Cass County. Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team and troopers from the Michigan State Police attempted to apprehend 31-year-old George Lawrence Tovey III Wednesday afternoon in the city of Dowagiac. Tovey...
Why's That: Why is the second letter on this license plate always N?
Listener Anil Arakkal lives in the Kalamazoo area. Last year he noticed a new license plate on the road. “It caught my attention not only because it’s a dark color with a light letter,” he said. Bearing the slogan “WATER-WINTER WONDERLAND” at the bottom. “It’s also...
