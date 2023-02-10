A new Ford site in Michigan could bring in 2,500 new jobs. The nearly 2,000 acre Megasite west of Marshall will likely be announced today as the site of a joint venture between Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited, the largest EV battery producer in the world. The $3.5 billion factory would revitalize Marshall, bringing in 2,500 new jobs. Ford is expected to own the plant and directly employ workers, allowing the venture to qualify for incentives. Their Chinese partner will provide the tech and expertise.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO