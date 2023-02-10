ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wkzo.com

Jackson Y set to expand

JACKSON, MI — The Jackson YMCA is expecting to break ground on an expansion to its downtown facility in May. The capital campaign has wrapped up to raise money and most of the design work is complete. YMCA officials say in a press release they will start soliciting bids...
JACKSON, MI
wkzo.com

Process to find a new superintendent for Kalamazoo Public Schools continues

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education huddled again this week with the consulting firm helping them select a new superintendent. Thursday’s workshop was led by Greg Siezputowski, director of leadership development and executive search services with the Michigan Association of School Boards. That group has been hired by KPS to lead the search for a replacement for former superintendent Dr. Rita Raichoudhuri, who stepped down two months ago.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WKHM

A new Ford site in Michigan could bring in 2,500 new jobs

A new Ford site in Michigan could bring in 2,500 new jobs. The nearly 2,000 acre Megasite west of Marshall will likely be announced today as the site of a joint venture between Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited, the largest EV battery producer in the world. The $3.5 billion factory would revitalize Marshall, bringing in 2,500 new jobs. Ford is expected to own the plant and directly employ workers, allowing the venture to qualify for incentives. Their Chinese partner will provide the tech and expertise.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy