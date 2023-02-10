Read full article on original website
Related
thedigitalfix.com
Titanic and Avatar 2 lead box office as James Cameron laughs
James Cameron has proven, yet again, that when it comes to the box office, it doesn’t matter if it is a new movie like Avatar 2 or a re-released film like the ‘90s movie Titanic – he is the king. According to Variety, Titanic and Avatar: The Way of Water are leading the box-office charts, beating the romance movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance.
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Were Finalizing Spring Wedding Plans Days Before Actress Publicly Trashed Rockstar Over ‘Dishonesty’
Megan Fox and her fiancée Machine Gun Kelly were in the middle of planning their lavish Spring wedding before the actress publicly trashed him over the weekend which sparked breakup rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned. A source close to the situation revealed that Fox, 36, and her beau Machine Gun Kelly, 32, were “hard at work” organizing their big day.One insider said Machine Gun Kelly had actually taken the lead on the planning and was jokingly labeled “groomzilla” by friends. Last month, an insider said about MGK, “he’s always interfering with her plans, so she throws up her hands and lets...
thedigitalfix.com
Aladdin 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more
What is the Aladdin 2 release date? Out of all the live-action Disney remakes, Aladdin easily ranks among the most successful. Not only was the adventure movie one of the highest-grossing of 2019 easily crossing the 1$ billion mark, but it was also able to inject some freshness into the story unlike some of other remakes (I’m looking at you, The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast). Since its release, conversations have been had about a sequel to the Disney movie.
thedigitalfix.com
Michelle Rodriguez reveals her favourite Fast and Furious movie
After being part of the Fast and Furious franchise since the very beginning, it’s safe to say Michelle Rodriguez is something of an authority on the action movie saga. So, when the actor names her favourite Fast and Furious movie, we listen. Rodriguez has been in the Fast and...
thedigitalfix.com
The Super Mario Bros are now available for actual plumbing
With the upcoming Super Mario Bros Movie set to hit theatres on April 7, 2023, promotion for the new movie was always a given. However, few fans expected to see the recent mock advert, which was aired during the Super Bowl, for Mario and Luigi’s plumbing business instead of a film trailer.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn introduces the cutest new MCU character
James Gunn’s latest trailer for the new movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has dropped, and along with teasing some emotional stories, it looks like the cuteness factor has been turned up a notch for the film. In the new teaser, released during the Super Bowl, fans got...
thedigitalfix.com
The Flash trailer reveals two Ezra Millers, two Batmen and Supergirl
After months of release dates being pushed, speculation surrounding star Ezra Miller, and the upheaval of DC being taken over by James Gunn and Peter Safran – we finally have our first trailer for The Flash. It turns out that DC is literally doubling-down on Ezra Miller, because the movie will feature two Barry Allens.
thedigitalfix.com
Kirk Douglas once earned $50,000 saying one word
If you’ve ever wondered why some actors do adverts, the usual reason is simple: money. Advertising can pay incredibly well, just ask drama movie star Kirk Douglas, who was purportedly paid a ludicrous amount for uttering one word on camera during a campaign. The ads were for Maxim coffee...
thedigitalfix.com
Harrison Ford can’t wait to film 1923 season 2, and here’s why
Harrison Ford is wowing audiences in the Western-inspired TV series 1923 — and while we’ve only seen season 1, the former Star Wars cast member can’t wait to get back in the saddle (literally) over at Dutton ranch. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ford explained,...
thedigitalfix.com
Who plays Batman in The Flash
Here’s who plays Batman in The Flash, plus a couple of other theories on the new superhero flick. The Flash has been in development for what feels like an eternity and plenty of people have come and gone behind the scenes, so let’s get to the bottom of it all.
thedigitalfix.com
Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is better for one reason
Legendary director Martin Scorsese thinks The Godfather 2 is superior to The Godfather for a pretty simple reason. Scorsese is one of the best directors around, having made some of the best movies of all time. Thriller movies like Taxi Driver, The Departed, and Raging Bull have each had a...
thedigitalfix.com
Yellowstone 1923 season 2 release date, plot, cast and more
What is the 1923 season 2 release date? Since beginning back in 2018, Yellowstone had unarguably taken the world by storm, creating one of the best TV franchises around. The Western-inspired drama series has given audiences a slew of spin-offs, including the new TV series 1923 starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. 1923 season 1 is still ongoing, but we’re already getting the first details about a 1923 season 2. So what do we know about the 1923 season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more?
Comments / 0