ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

'We couldn't let go': War tears young Ukrainian family apart

By Stephen McGrath
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nf7hR_0kin8pRy00

University student Vlada Yushchenko was still in her teens and nearly three months pregnant when she hugged her husband at the border, turned away and walked into Moldova .

Now she's in Romania, one of the millions of Ukrainians forced to flee Russia's invasion. Her baby, Daniel, was born there eight months ago and still hasn't met his father Yaroslav, who is 21 and, like most men of fighting age, prohibited from leaving Ukraine.

The young family's forced separation is an all-too-common story among the estimated 110,000 Ukrainian refugees in Romania — nearly all of them women and children.

“Nobody expected the war was coming and that we weren’t going to be together,” said Yushchenko, who has settled for now in the central Romanian city of Brasov where she gave birth and shares a two-room apartment with Daniel, her mother, and her terminally ill grandmother.

“For a long time we couldn’t let each other go,” said Yushchenko, 19, recalling the couple's separation at the border. “We really didn’t want this, but at the same time we understood that we have to do this for mine and the baby’s health and to be safe.”

As the war drags into its second year, the lack of physical contact between the baby and his father, a computer programming student in Kyiv, rankles. Still, their smartphones allow the family a sense of connection.

“Sometimes we burst out in tears (but) we are very happy when we see each other on video,” Yushchenko said. “I called (Yaroslav) and sent a photo as soon as I was able to" the day Daniel was born, she added. "It was very emotional, he was very happy, it was unforgettable.”

But even that virtual link isn't always there.

In recent months, Russian strikes have targeted critical energy infrastructure across large swathes of Ukraine, which has at times made communication difficult. Yaroslav tries to ease her concerns, Yushchenko said, by warning her of potential outages and telling her not to panic during moments of silence.

Still, seeing footage of the war play out in Ukraine, and knowing her husband is there, only adds to her worries.

“It’s very hard to watch the news and see all the misery, the missile strikes, the deaths,” said Yushchenko, who between taking care of the baby continues her mathematics and physics studies remotely at the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute. “I pray every day that everything will be alright … in the city where (Yaroslav) lives and in general.”

Her faith, among other things, is helping her through the ordeal.

When Daniel was six months old she decided to get him baptized at a local Orthodox church, by a priest who lives in their apartment block and waived the customary fee for the ceremony. They attend Sunday service whenever they can, Yushchenko said.

In her day-to-day life, she often takes “very long walks, sometimes all day" with Daniel around Brasov, a picturesque heritage city nestled in the arching Carpathian mountains. She also sees other Ukrainian mothers living locally who she says she can talk to about babies and motherhood.

Since the war started, more than eight million Ukrainians have fled to other European countries, in the greatest exodus of refugees the continent has seen since World War II.

More than 4,000 have registered with Brasov's Migrant Integration Center, according to Astrid Hamberger, founder of the nongovernmental organization that has helped many of them, including Yushchenko's family, find homes, medical care and social assistance.

“I feel safe here ... we receive a lot of help, which I’m very grateful for,” said Yushchenko, who hopes Ukraine wins the war so they can go home and finally be together as a family — and Daniel can meet his father.

“It will be an unforgettable meeting, our child is our happiness,” she said.

When asked what she prays for at the church in Brasov, Yushchenko doesn't hesitate to answer.

“I pray for the health of my family and friends and for a peaceful sky in our country," she said, “and ask for the strength to bear all this.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s War Fuels a Bitter Breakup With the Russian Language

NARVA, Estonia—The quick and glorious victory Vladimir Putin expected when he launched a war in Ukraine has turned into something of a punchline, and with each day bringing more humiliation to the Russian army, Moscow is looking as lonely as ever.Baltic countries have been important supporters of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. In Estonia, nearly three-quarters of the total population supported financial and armed support to Ukraine, despite the fact that a quarter of the country’s population is ethnically Russian.Now, Estonia is taking another step away from Russia—by investing in the Estonian language through education.The growing divide is...
The Independent

Poland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says

Poland fears that an “act of aggression” could be carried out again, the country’s president Andrzej Duda has said.Speaking to Laura Kuenssberg in an interview broadcast on Sunday, 12 February, Mr Duda addressed the missile strike that killed two people on a farm in Poland close to the western border with Ukraine.Initial findings by US officials suggested that the missile was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile.“We do fear that some kind of an act of aggression [or] provocation, could be carried out,” Mr Duda said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sending aircraft to Ukraine not an easy decision, Polish president saysMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAssange protesters stage ‘night carnival’ calling for release of WikiLeaks founder
New York Post

Dad of NYC family killed in Turkey quake dug for over 12 hours trying to save them

The father of the Queens man killed alongside his family in the devastating earthquake in Turkey had helplessly watched the building collapse on them — then “spent over 12 hours digging” through the rubble in a desperate bid to save them despite recently having open-heart surgery, a relative revealed Friday. Corona-based dad Burak Firik, 35, died alongside his wife, Kimberly, 32, their two sons, Hamza, 2, and Bilal, 1, and his mother during Monday’s 7.8-magnitude earthquake that killed more than 22,000 people. The family had gone to Elbistan to support Firik’s father with his recent major heart procedure, Kimberly Firik’s sister, Salma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces begin ‘crazy, chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut

Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine with heavy artillery fire as they ramp up a major new offensive to mark one year of the war, officials said.“The city, the city’s suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling,” Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Svoboda battalion, said last night.This comes as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that Moscow’s long-anticipated new offensive in Ukraine has already begun, days before the one year mark of the war.“We see no sign whatsoever that [Russian] president Putin is...
The Independent

Trump attorney gives bizarre explanation for why classified folder was in president’s bedroom

An attorney representing former President Donald Trump gave a bizarre explanation as to why he had a classified folder in his bedroom. Lawyer Timothy Parlatore appeared on CNN on Sunday saying that Mr Trump used the folder to block the light stemming from the phone on his nightstand. Mr Parlatore said it was “one of the more humorous aspects of this whole thing” before going on to claim that the folder wasn’t classified despite being marked as such, adding that it was empty. “He has one of those landline telephones next to his bed and it has a blue...
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows intense fighting on Ukraine frontline amid new Russian offensive

As the war in Ukraine approaches the one-year mark, new satellite images show intense fighting along the country’s frontline.Satellite images released by private space technology company Maxar show the Vuhledar area in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.The area is the site of concentrated fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.Images from 8 to 10 February reveal areas of intense artillery shelling in the farms and fields south of Vuhledar as Ukrainian forces reportedly pushed back Russian troops that have been attempting to capture territory in the area. The images also show probable Russian military units, including tanks and armored...
The Independent

Moldova claims Russia has plot to overthrow government with ‘attacks’ on buildings and by ‘taking hostages’

Moldova’s President Maia Sandu has outlined what she has described as a plot by Moscow to use “external saboteurs” to overthrow her country’s government – a plan which could involve “attacks” on state buildings and the taking of “hostages”.President Sandu said the plot is intended to put Moldova “at the disposal of Russia” and derail its aspirations to one day join the European Union.“The plan for the next period involves actions with the involvement of diversionists with military training, camouflaged in civilian clothes, who will undertake violent actions, attack some state buildings, and even take hostages,” Ms Sandu said.She...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Polish officials observe training of Ukrainians on new tanks

Poland’s president and defense minister met Monday with Polish and foreign instructors intensively training Ukrainian troops to operate the German-made Leopard 2 tanks that some European countries and Canada have offered Kyiv to help fight the Russian invasion. President Andrzej Duda and minister Mariusz Blaszczak also watched Leopard 2 training at a military base and test range in Swietoszow, in southwestern Poland. The training is part of the European Union's military assistance to Ukraine, but Canadian instructors also have a role, as do Norwegians. Taking part are Ukrainian tank crews from units fighting in the east of the country....
The Independent

Nato defence ministers gather to discuss support for Ukraine, spy balloons

Nato defence ministers will gather in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday to coordinate weapons supplies for Ukraine and discuss the threat posed by spy balloons.The meeting at the alliance’s headquarters in the Belgian capital comes ahead of the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.It also follows the shooting down of a series of objects in western airspace by the US military, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon.❝We are in a race of logistics [..] speed will save lives❞NATO Secretary General @JensStoltenberg discussing Alliance support to Ukraine 🇺🇦 as he previews the Ministers of Defence meetings at HQ in...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy