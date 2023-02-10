ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

UK narrowly avoids recession after figures show growth stagnating

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1qQq_0kin8kHZ00

The UK narrowly avoided recession in 2022, new figures by the Office for National Statistics show.

Zero growth was recorded between October and December of last year.

However, the UK did not record two consecutive quarters of declining GDP, the way of identifying a recession.

The Bank of England still expects the UK to enter a recession in 2023, though it could be less severe than first feared.

This video explains the current economic situation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Most wanted’ crime boss arrested in Thailand after years on the run

An organised crime boss has been arrested in Thailand after five years on the run.Richard Wakeling, 55, was picked up in Bangkok yesterday and is awaiting extradition back to the UK.He had been placed on the National Crime Agency’s ‘most wanted’ list after fleeing on the eve of a trial in January 2018.Wakeling was later convicted in his absence of trying to import £8 million worth of liquid amphetamine and given an 11-year jail sentence.Formerly of Brentwood in Essex, he had been living in the beachside town of Hua Hin, according to the NCA.Officers from the Royal Thai Police...
The Independent

US inflation likely eased again last month if more gradually

U.S. inflation likely slowed again last month in the latest sign that consumer price increases are becoming less of a burden on America's households. But Tuesday's report from the government may also suggest that further progress in taming inflation could be slow and “bumpy,” as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has described it. Consumer prices are expected to have risen 6.2% in January from 12 months earlier, down from a 6.5% year-over-year surge in December. It would amount to the seventh straight slowdown.On a monthly basis, though, inflation is expected to have jumped 0.5% from December to January, according...
The Independent

Japan manages growth in final quarter as tourism returns

The Japanese economy grew at an annual pace of 0.6% in October-December, managing to eke out growth after a quarter of slowdown, according to government data released Tuesday. The world’s third-largest economy has struggled amid restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, a shortage of imported parts from China and rising prices — especially energy — worsened by inflationary pressures and the war in Ukraine. But the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, both abroad and in Japan, has helped a recovery in tourism and other economic activity. The Cabinet Office reported the economy grew 0.2% in the 2022 final quarter, compared...
The Independent

Scholar nominated to follow Kuroda as Bank of Japan chief

Kazuo Ueda, an economist and former member of the Bank of Japan policy board, was nominated Tuesday to be the next central bank governor. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida presented the choice to parliament. Ueda, 71, would replace Haruhiko Kuroda, who will be stepping down after a second five-year term, leaving Ueda with the difficult task of steering the world's third-largest economy out of a time of unprecedented ultra-easy credit while contending with inflation and massive national debt. Most Bank of Japan governors have hailed from the Finance Ministry or the bank itself. The choice of Ueda, with his somewhat...
The Independent

Crackdown on Buy Now, Pay Later schemes set to help 10 million save

A crackdown on unregulated Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) schemes is set to protect around 10 million Britons from borrowing what they cannot afford to pay back, ministers said.The market for BNPL has exploded in recent years, lately buoyed by the cost-of-living crisis, as consumers are attracted to the promise of interest free future payments for items they could not otherwise afford at once.A typical company such as Klarna allows retailers to offer their products to customers on monthly payment plans lasting six months to three years in return for a commission.The purchase schemes are popular. Adobe Analytics found...
The Independent

Indonesia promises move to clean energy, but challenges loom

In Indonesia’s region of East Kalimantan, the country’s dependence on coal is on full display. Driving on the region's toll road, passersby can watch excavators digging coal from shallow pits as trucks filled with the carbon-rich rocks rush by. Under a bridge in Samarinda, the region's capital, hundreds of mammoth, jet-black mountains of coal sit in barges being pulled along the waterway, headed to plants across Indonesia or other countries. They're sights that Indonesia has pledged to phase out — or at least drastically reduce — by agreeing to some five schemes with international stakeholders, including the largest-signed $20...
The Independent

Funding for projects to help boost the space sector in Northern Ireland

Two projects aimed at boosting the space sector in Northern Ireland are to receive funding from the UK Space Agency.The funding includes £495,000 for a Northern Ireland consortium to oversee a pilot programme enabling small and medium firms to work with large companies to overcome technology challenges.The funding has been awarded to ADS Northern Ireland, which represents the aerospace, defence, security and space industries in the region.A further £223,000 will enable a Northern Ireland space cluster manager to work with local government, businesses, and academia to coordinate space activity and encourage collaboration and investment.The UK Space Agency said Northern Ireland’s...
The Independent

Friends of the Earth to take department to court over ‘air quality failings’

Environmental campaigners are to take a Stormont department to court over alleged air quality failings.Friends of the Earth has teamed up with The PILS Project for a legal challenge at the High Court in Belfast against the Department for Infrastructure.They said the case is in relation to a long-running and dangerous air quality failing.The case is expected to proceed to a full hearing in June.They contend that hundreds of thousands of diesel cars in Northern Ireland have not received a legally compliant exhaust emissions test at government-controlled MOT vehicle testing centres.This case potentially impacts every single person living in Northern...
The Independent

Lilt fizzy drink scrapped after 50 years of ‘totally tropical taste’

Lilt has been axed by Coca-Cola after nearly 50 years on UK shelves.The tropical fizzy drink will be relaunched immediately as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit, with cans and bottles of the new-look beverage rolling into shops on Tuesday.Soon after news of the brand change broke social media was awash with fans of the condemned drink registering their dismay. “I refuse to believe that Lilt will taste nearly as good out of a Fanta can,” said writer Steve O’Rourke.Television presenter Paddy McGuinness said he was hurt by the decision. Referencing the dying words of the villain in the film Blade Runner,...
The Independent

Labour is ‘winning the argument on business’, former CBI chief says

Businesses across the UK are being “wooed” by Labour, a leading businessman has said, in comments that will be a blow to Rishi Sunak’s Tories.Paul Drechsler, former head of the Confederation of British Industry and current chair of the International Chamber of Commerce UK, said the Conservatives are “not just losing” the argument on business, Labour is “winning it”.There is a “seismic change” in many boardrooms, with many bosses of big retailers and top firms starting to feel optimistic about Labour, he said.I am hearing that CEOs of big high street firms are starting to talk with warmth – and...
The Independent

New buy now pay later regulations ‘set to protect 10 million consumers’

Plans to strengthen rules around buy now pay later (BNPL) lending are taking another step forward, with the launch of a consultation looking at how firms would be brought under the scope of the City regulator.Under Government proposals, BNPL products will be regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and customers will have new rights to take complaints to the ombudsman.An eight-week consultation is being launched on Tuesday, looking at how firms would need to comply with FCA rules, including how they would need to spell out the key information about loans to customers.The Government said the new regulations are...
The Independent

Travel expert Simon Calder answers questions on train refunds, cruise cancellations and more

Trains – and often the lack of them – are dominating the travel headlines. Disputes between rail staff, train operators and the government have been dragging on for eight months, with no sure sign of an end to the strikes.Ticketing reform is on the agenda, with Scotland soon to start a six-month trial of abolishing peak fares. But at the same time the stress continues, with the East Coast and West Coast main lines simultaneously closed on 18 and 19 February.Travellers continue to be annoyed by the behaviour of some airlines, while cruise passengers who were told to leave Marella...
The Independent

‘Lack of knowledge on evacuation plans putting disabled workers at risk’

The lives of disabled employees are at risk due to a lack of knowledge on evacuation procedures in the workplace, a campaigner has said.Sarah Rennie called for clear Government guidance and codes of practice for businesses to ensure the safety of their mobility-impaired employees as well as site visitors.Her comments came after the findings from a survey of UK businesses suggested a lack of awareness and preparation for the evacuation of mobility-impaired members of staff.Ms Rennie co-founded Claddag, which represents disabled people living in homes affected by the cladding and building safety issues which arose from the Grenfell Tower fire.The...
The Independent

Pupils should shift focus away from creating products that ‘end up in landfill’

Design and technology pupils should be focusing on designing solutions to global challenges rather than creating products which often end up in landfill, one of the UK’s biggest education companies has suggested.Pearson, which runs exam board Edexcel, is calling for the design and technology (D&T) curriculum to be reformed to reverse the decline in pupils’ uptake of the subject.The company hopes a new curriculum would change the focus away from creating products that “could end up in landfill” and instead pupils help to create sustainable solutions to key global issues like climate change.D&T students could look at challenges through the digital...
The Independent

115,000 more girls need to study maths or physics A-levels to bridge gender gap

Around 115,000 more girls would need to study A-levels in maths or physics, or both, to reach equal numbers of male and female students studying engineering and technology degrees, a report has found.Just 8% of first-year undergraduate women who had studied maths and/or physics at A-level went on to study engineering and technology degrees, compared to 23% of first-year undergraduate men who had studied at least one of the subjects at A-level, an analysis by charity EngineeringUK suggests.With the current conversion rate from A-level to undergraduate study, around 150,000 girls would need to study A-levels in one or both subjects...
The Independent

GPs dealing with more patients despite falling numbers, research suggests

GPs are having to deal with more patients while their own numbers dwindle, new research has suggested.Between 2016 and 2022, the number of fully qualified GPs working across England fell from 29,320 to 27,372, while the number of registered patients grew from 58,083,265 to 62,225,886, according to the House of Commons Library.The Liberal Democrats, who commissioned the research, warned of a “stark postcode lottery” across the country, with some areas affected much worse than others.Blackburn with Darwen in Lancashire, for example, faces the worst increase in the number of patients now seen by each GP.In 2016, the borough had 74...
The Independent

What the papers say – February 14

The front pages lead with defence concerns, a murderous ex-police officer and possible alien visitors.The Prime Minister says the Royal Air Force is ready to shoot down any spy balloons, reports the Daily Mail, while The Daily Telegraph has obtained data showing more than two thirds of UK police drones are made by a Chinese firm blacklisted in the US.Tuesday’s @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/VbyvJbW41R— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) February 13, 2023The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Police use of Chinese drones ‘risks UK security’'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/blzwc23EsZ— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) February 13, 2023Members of the Government are...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
338K+
Post
548M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy