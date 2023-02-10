Read full article on original website
Stacked draw confirmed for 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open including potential Swiatek-Collins, Kvitova-Gauff and Azarenka-Bencic ties
The draw is set ahead of 2023 Qatar TotalEnergies Open which will take place between February 13-18, 2023 and sees the start of a Middle East swing with a stacked line-up. So much so that originally Leylah Fernandez, Karolina Pliskova have to play qualifying and Elena Rybakina was entered in before withdrawing. As a result, it throws up some superb ties.
tennisuptodate.com
Maria Sakkari disappoints against Martic, Croatian to face Potapova in final
Maria Sakkari was disappointed yet again by losing to Petra Martic in the Linz semi-final missing out on a chance to contest the trophy against Potapova. Sakkari was by far the best-ranked player remaining in the draw and considering some solid tennis played this year it was expected that she would at least book the final if not win it all. She's had her troubles with later stages of events before and it proved to be her undoing once more. She started off well taking the opening set 6-3 by winning the crucial rallies.
tennismajors.com
Bencic saves championship points to score tour-leading 12th win & second title of 2023
Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic celebrates winning during her second round match at the 2023 Australian Open Image Credit: AI/Reuters/Panoramic. During the second set of Sunday’s final in Abu Dhabi, Belinda Bencic was one point away from defeat three times against Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova. The Swiss saved each of...
tennisuptodate.com
Isner makes history as first player to win 500 ATP Tour level tie-breaks during Dallas Open win
John Isner won a match last night and it featured a tiebreak, his 500th tiebreak win on the ATP-tour level which is a new record and it came in his backyard in Texas. Isner is a long-time Texas resident and naturally, he opted to play for the Dallas Open. He is playing well at the moment which isn't a surprise considering how well the conditions there work for him but the match featured a tiebreak. Many of his matches have and you'd probably have a tough time finding matches that didn't.
zobuz.com
Sebastian Korda Net Worth – Tennis
Sebastian Korda is an American professional tennis player who has made a name for himself in the sport. He has achieved success both on and off the court, and his net worth has been estimated at $2 million. Korda’s father, Petr Korda, was also a professional tennis player and had much to do with helping his son break into the sport. Korda was born on July 10, 1988, in Los Angeles, California. He started playing tennis at the age of six and was enrolled at IMG Bollettieri Tennis Academy in Bradenton, Florida. He won three ITF junior titles from 2003 to 2005.He has been ranked as one of the best players on the ATP tour and his career earnings have been impressive. His net worth, however, remains a mystery to many fans. In this article we will explore Sebastian Korda’s net worth to gain an insight into his wealth and success over the years.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal's outfit for 2023 Roland Garros revealed
Rafael Nadal, who is often referred to as the King of Clay, is ready to reign over Roland Garros once again and his outfit for the event is ready too. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has dominated the French Open with an unprecedented 14 Grand Slam titles, will be sporting a new outfit for the upcoming 2023 tournament. The blue t-shirt, which features Nadal's logo and the Nike logo, has an eye-catching dark blue pattern that sets it apart from previous years' attire.
tennisuptodate.com
Auger-Aliassime returns to site of first ATP Tour level title in Rotterdam after 0-8 record: “Every time I lost one of those finals it was tough mentally
Felix Auger Aliassime will try to repeat his success at the ABN AMRO WTT Rotterdam, where he lifted his first ATP title against Stefanos Tsitsipas. World No. 7 will play his first-round match at ATP 500 Rotterdam next Tuesday against Italian Lorenzo Sonego. It is a special tournament for Felix Auger Aliassime, since there he lifted his first professional title in 2022, after 0-8 record in finals:
tennisuptodate.com
Bublik will be made to pay fine for smashing racquets by Yonex according to Wawrinka
Alexander Bublik smashed three racquets after falling behind 0-6 in the final set tiebreak against Barrere at the Open Sud de France in Montepellier and he can expect fines. The player from Kazakhstan completely lost his cool in the final set smashing his playing racquet in anger completely. He hit it 5 times against the court which he repeated with another racquet. To further hammer it down, Bublik smashed a 3rd racquet before continuing to play. It's expected the ATP to issue him a heavy fine due to the excessive nature of the smashing but he'll get one from his racquet manufacturer Yonex too.
No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova wins Qatar opener
No. 8 seed Veronika Kudermetova of Russia outlasted Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 (5) in a
tennisuptodate.com
"I have full confidence on him": Nadal believes Thiem will make stronger comeback in 2023
Dominic Thiem is struggling with his tennis at the moment but Rafael Nadal has full confidence that the Austrian will make a full return to top form. Dominic Thiem has struggled to find his best tennis after returning from a wrist injury. He's shown some flashes but for the most part, he was unable to produce a level that's anything close to where he was. It's been tough for him but he's not losing hope believing that everything is up to him. Nadal has full belief in him as he knows how good he can be.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez to face Pliskova tomorrow for Main Draw spot at Qatar TotalEnergies Open in brutal draw
Leylah Fernandez v Karolina Pliskova is a match worthy of a quarter-final or a semi-final of a main draw event but it's only a qualifier for the WTA event in Doha. The event has a grand slam-level entry list which is fairly unusual even for a big event like this. We saw many great players take part in the qualifiers and for example, we'll see this matchup tomorrow. Only one of Fernandez and Pliskova will play in the main draw as they will battle each other.
NBC Sports
Jasmine Flury is surprise downhill champion at Alpine skiing worlds
Swiss Jasmine Flury‘s first top-level downhill victory came at the world championships, a stunning win from bib two, after which all of the favorites couldn’t match her in Meribel, France. Flury, a 29-year-old with one World Cup super-G victory from December 2017, prevailed by four hundredths of a...
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas pleased as Wimbledon and Roland Garros change on-court coaching rules: "That's how it should be"
Stefanos Tsitspas is pleased about the decision by Wimbledon and Roland Garros to allow on-court coaching as he's a long-time advocate for allowing it. Tsitsipas has been outspoken about his wish for on-court coaching becomes permitted. He was delighted to hear the ATP was bringing that back as he's always maintained that it's something that's needed in the sport and will make it better. Funnily enough, Tsitsipas is the player that received the most code violations for coaching in the past few years.
tennisuptodate.com
Fernandez moves through opener in first round qualifying for Qatar TotalEnergies Open, set for Yastremska tie tomorrow
Leylah Fernandez needed to play yet another qualifying match and once again she porved better than her opponent beating Paolini 6-2 6-4. The Canadian's ranking has dipped so low that she needs to play the qualifiers for a couple of events that have incredibly strong draws. It's not a problem for her as she made the main draw last week in Abu Dhabi and is widely expected to do so again in Doha. She started well beating Jasmine Paolini 6-2 6-4 in a comfortable match.
atptour.com
Kudla Wins Decisive Tie-Break In Delray Beach
American Denis Kudla completed a comeback against Jordan Thompson on Monday at the Delray Beach Open with a dominant performance in a third-set tie-break. The 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(2) victory avenged a straight-sets loss for Kudla against the Aussie last week in Dallas. "I thought we both served well, we were...
BBC
Bobsleigh World Cup: Team Brad Hall wins sixth medal of season with silver in Igls
Great Britain's four-man bobsleigh won their sixth World Cup medal of the season with silver in Igls, Austria. Pilot Brad Hall and his crew Arran Gulliver, Taylor Lawrence and Greg Cackett clocked a time of one minute 40.84 seconds across their two runs. It put them just 0.19 seconds behind...
tennisuptodate.com
Jannik Sinner wins 2023 Open Sud de France Montpellier over Maxime Cressy
Jannik Sinner proved the menace once again by beating Maxime Cressy 7-6(3) 6-3 fairly comfortably to win his 7th career trophy in his 8th final. Sinner quietly put together a really impressive week in the south of France beating opponents fairly comfortably and the final was no exception. Sinner has always been a very good indoor player because that's the type of court he learnt how to play tennis on. Cressy has been impressive all week long and served excellently but that didn't matter in this one.
Matches to make for UFC 284 losers
Matches to make for Josh Emmett, Alexander Volkanovski, and other UFC 284 losers. The UFC departed from Australia after the spectacle that was UFC 284. The main card saw two warriors battle to a draw, a quick walk-off knockout, and a prospect announcing his arrival. On top of that, two title fights crowned an interim featherweight champion and saw the lightweight king defend his belt against the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 ABN AMRO Open Rotterdam Draw including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev and Zverev
The 2023 edition of the ATP Rotterdam will be the 50th overall and it will host a strong field including Tsitsipas, Medvedev, Rune, Rublev, Zverev and last year's champion Felix Auger-Aliassime. The tennis tournament in Rotterdam never lacks a strong field but this year's field will be particularly impressive. We'll...
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic one step closer to breaking Steffi Graf's record for most weeks as World No.1
Novak Djokovic began his 376th week as the number one in the world which is only one week less than the record of Steffi Graff at 377 weeks. Djokovic has been eyeing the record of Graff for a while and he's been getting closer and closer to it. When Alcaraz took over following the US Open, fans became worried because Djokovic was quite far off but a strong finish to the year and a marvellous Australian Open got him right back to the top.
